Kylie Kelce gets candid as Taylor Swift dethrones Jason Kelce's wife days after breaking YT with 1.3 M live stream views

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, had a hilariously gracious response to Taylor Swift overtaking her as the most listened-to guest on the "New Heights" podcast. Swift’s Wednesday appearance, where she announced her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, shattered Kylie’s previous record of 8.6 million views from her September 2023 episode. It racked up over 9.7 million views in under 24 hours.

On her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast the next day, Kylie joked:

“Officially no longer the record holder for the most watched episode of the other podcast. There's no way it's even close, and I love that for me.”

She added:

“It is very entertaining to watch the Internet break. It's just crumbling apart, and I love it. I love it. I love that we know that a day before it releases my interview on the other podcast is going to lose its long-tenured reign as most-watched episode, and I welcome that whole heartedly. Let's drop that sucker down.”

In the context of the shattering of records, Jason Kelce teased before the episode featuring Swift was about to wrap up:

“I think Kylie enjoyed being the no. 1 most viewed episode for the time that she had.”

Travis Kelce jumped in:

“Don’t you do that to Kylie.”

Taylor Swift backed Kylie up, saying:

“You guys throw Kylie under the bus, you’re gonna pay for it.”

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce have met before at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game in January 2024, during the AFC divisional round. It was the same game where Jason Kelce famously ripped off his shirt and jumped into the crowd.

Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift shares special bond with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's daughters

On her "New Heights" podcast appearance, Taylor Swift revealed she has been “workshopping” a whimsical new sourdough flavor just for Jason Kelce’s four daughters.

Swift shared that she is deep in a sourdough obsession and crafting different flavors.

"There's a blueberry lemon," she said. "There's cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and this one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow — funfetti sourdough."

The pop star is so immersed in baking that she is now a regular on sourdough blogs and sends loaves to friends for feedback. To which, Travis Kelce chimed in:

“I am the luckiest man in the world.”

Swift also revealed she has been sewing children’s purses and baby blankets for the girls, joking:

“I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s. I get all my granny s***. I like to sew."

However, the biggest announcement of Wednesday's New Heights podcast was Taylor Swift announcing her 12th studio album, which is set to be released on October 3.

The album cover features Taylor Swift submerged in water, dripping in over $19K in diamonds, styled in full showgirl regalia with feathers, jewels, and dramatic flair.

