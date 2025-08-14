  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs owner’ daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album cover

Chiefs owner’ daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album cover

By Prasen
Modified Aug 14, 2025 11:26 GMT
Chiefs owner&rsquo; daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift&rsquo;s &ldquo;The Life of a Showgirl&rdquo; album cover
Chiefs owner’ daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album cover [IG/@graciehunt & soruce-GETTY]

The Kansas City Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, often posts fitness, fashion and game-day updates with her 616,000 followers on Instagram. Today, Gracie shared the new album cover of pop star and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s, "The Life of a Showgirl," on her IG story.

Ad

She dropped 2-word comment in the caption:

“STRAIGHT FIRE 🔥.”
Chiefs owner&rsquo; daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift&rsquo;s &ldquo;The Life of a Showgirl&rdquo; album cover [IG/@graciehunt]
Chiefs owner’ daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album cover [IG/@graciehunt]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Kelce’s podcast, "New Heights," which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The episode was released on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gracie has always been a fan of Swift’s music, and in mid-July, she posted a video with her boyfriend, Derek Green, son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. The video was set to Taylor Swift’s hit song "You Belong With Me."

Also read: "Life wouldn’t be the same": Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday message for mom Tavia

Gracie Hunt sizzles in Chiefs’ preseason game in red outfit

On Aug. 5, Chiefs heiress took to Instagram to share highlights from the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Ad

Gracie dressed in bright Chiefs red to support the team as they begin their journey toward a Super Bowl run after being humbled by the Eagles earlier this year.

“CHIEFS FOOTBALL IS BACK! 🎊❤️💛 Grateful for a new season, the chance to chase dreams, and the beautiful game that brings us all together. Matthew 25:21 🫶🏼 What game are you most excited about this season? 🏈,” Gracie wrote in the caption.
Ad

The 26-year-old wore a stylish crop top with a matching skirt and nude wedge sandals, accessorizing with gold bracelets and a necklace. In one of the pictures, the social media influencer was standing with her parents, Clark and Tavia Hunt, and her younger sister, Ava.

Also read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 “not American Eagle” denims

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications