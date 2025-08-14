The Kansas City Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, often posts fitness, fashion and game-day updates with her 616,000 followers on Instagram. Today, Gracie shared the new album cover of pop star and Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift’s, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; on her IG story.She dropped 2-word comment in the caption:“STRAIGHT FIRE 🔥.”Chiefs owner’ daughter Gracie Hunt drops 2-word reaction on Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album cover [IG/@graciehunt]Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated new album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; on Kelce’s podcast, &quot;New Heights,&quot; which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. The episode was released on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. ET.Gracie has always been a fan of Swift’s music, and in mid-July, she posted a video with her boyfriend, Derek Green, son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. The video was set to Taylor Swift’s hit song &quot;You Belong With Me.&quot;Also read: &quot;Life wouldn’t be the same&quot;: Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday message for mom TaviaGracie Hunt sizzles in Chiefs’ preseason game in red outfitOn Aug. 5, Chiefs heiress took to Instagram to share highlights from the team’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.Gracie dressed in bright Chiefs red to support the team as they begin their journey toward a Super Bowl run after being humbled by the Eagles earlier this year.“CHIEFS FOOTBALL IS BACK! 🎊❤️💛 Grateful for a new season, the chance to chase dreams, and the beautiful game that brings us all together. Matthew 25:21 🫶🏼 What game are you most excited about this season? 🏈,” Gracie wrote in the caption.The 26-year-old wore a stylish crop top with a matching skirt and nude wedge sandals, accessorizing with gold bracelets and a necklace. In one of the pictures, the social media influencer was standing with her parents, Clark and Tavia Hunt, and her younger sister, Ava. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 “not American Eagle” denims