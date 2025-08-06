  • home icon
  Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 "not American Eagle" denims

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 “not American Eagle” denims

By Prasen
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:02 GMT
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 &ldquo;not American Eagle&rdquo; denims
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 “not American Eagle” denims [Source: IMAGN]

Gracie Hunt remains in the thick of trends in the United States. She often shares her travel and fitness content on Instagram and makes a fashion statement every now and then. In her latest carousel post on IG this Wednesday, Gracie showed off her $288 denim jeans with a playful dig at Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney:

“Denim days & dreamy nights 💙🌄 I like the view and my jeans (not American Eagle—but they are American) 😉👖🇺🇸,” the social media influencer wrote in the caption.

Tavia Hunt, Gracie's mother and wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, also dropped a compliment for her 26-year-old daughter in the comments section:

“I love your jeans.😍And your genes.🧬 ❤️.”

The 26-year-old replied to her mother’s comment by writing:

Trending
“got them from my momma 🫶🏼😘.”

In the picture, Clark Hunt’s daughter wore a sleeveless black mock-neck top tucked into high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans, styled with a black Gucci belt, layered gold necklaces, gold bracelets, a black handbag and black open-toe platform heels.

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 &ldquo;not American Eagle&rdquo; denims [IG/@graciehunt]
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 “not American Eagle” denims [IG/@graciehunt]

Gracie's caption was a cheeky dig at Sweeney's American Eagle advertisement campaign. One commercial of the denim giant ends with, "My jeans are blue," followed by, "Sydney Sweeney has good genes." Critics labeled it outdated marketing.

Gracie Hunt shares golden-hour moments in Florida with boyfriend Derek Green

On Sunday, Gracie gave followers a glimpse of sunset-hour pictures from Florida and wrote in the caption:

“Soaking up each summer sunset as they’re slipping away too fast 😌☀️🌅”
In one of the pictures, Miss Kansas USA 2021 posed with her boyfriend, Derek Green, the son of former Kansas City quarterback Trent Green. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2025.

In another snapshot, Gracie was captured during a stunning golden-hour sky. She wore a strapless, form-fitting dress featuring bold horizontal stripes in vibrant shades of yellow, red, blue, green, black and white, accessorized with a bracelet, watch and rings.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

