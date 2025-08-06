Gracie Hunt remains in the thick of trends in the United States. She often shares her travel and fitness content on Instagram and makes a fashion statement every now and then. In her latest carousel post on IG this Wednesday, Gracie showed off her $288 denim jeans with a playful dig at Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney:“Denim days &amp; dreamy nights 💙🌄 I like the view and my jeans (not American Eagle—but they are American) 😉👖🇺🇸,” the social media influencer wrote in the caption.Tavia Hunt, Gracie's mother and wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, also dropped a compliment for her 26-year-old daughter in the comments section:“I love your jeans.😍And your genes.🧬 ❤️.”The 26-year-old replied to her mother’s comment by writing:“got them from my momma 🫶🏼😘.”In the picture, Clark Hunt’s daughter wore a sleeveless black mock-neck top tucked into high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans, styled with a black Gucci belt, layered gold necklaces, gold bracelets, a black handbag and black open-toe platform heels.Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 “not American Eagle” denims [IG/@graciehunt]Gracie's caption was a cheeky dig at Sweeney's American Eagle advertisement campaign. One commercial of the denim giant ends with, &quot;My jeans are blue,&quot; followed by, &quot;Sydney Sweeney has good genes.&quot; Critics labeled it outdated marketing.Also read: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt drops 4-word message showing off cowgirl-inspired mirror selfieGracie Hunt shares golden-hour moments in Florida with boyfriend Derek GreenOn Sunday, Gracie gave followers a glimpse of sunset-hour pictures from Florida and wrote in the caption:“Soaking up each summer sunset as they’re slipping away too fast 😌☀️🌅” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one of the pictures, Miss Kansas USA 2021 posed with her boyfriend, Derek Green, the son of former Kansas City quarterback Trent Green. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2025.In another snapshot, Gracie was captured during a stunning golden-hour sky. She wore a strapless, form-fitting dress featuring bold horizontal stripes in vibrant shades of yellow, red, blue, green, black and white, accessorized with a bracelet, watch and rings.Also read: PHOTOS: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads with Travis Scott at Miami Grand Prix in latest IG post