Who is Gracie Hunt's new boyfriend Derek Green? All you need to know about Chiefs Heiress' partner

It has been nearly a month since Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, became the talk of the town due to her new romance. The Chiefs heiress has been regularly posting pictures with a mystery man, widely speculated to be her new boyfriend, following her breakup with Patrick Mahomes' old pal Cody Keith.

Ad

On Saturday, PageSix revealed the identity of the Gracie Hunt's mystery man as Derek, son of former NFL star Trent Green. Interestingly, Trent played six seasons with the Chiefs from 2001 to 2006 before retiring from the league after the 2008 NFL season. During his career, he was a two-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion (XXXIV).

Derek tried to follow in his father's footsteps by playing quarterback at SMU from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Long Island University in 2022. However, he eventually decided to opt out of his football career for unknown reasons and went on to major in finance.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before concluding his football career, Derek Green played with the European League of Football from 2023 to 2024, according to his LinkedIn. Currently, he's recruited as Sports Operations Manager with Creative Planning. Apart from having roots with the Chiefs, another common thing between Gracie Hunt and Derek is that they both studied at SMU.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gracie Hunt shared cozy pictures with boyfriend Derek Green

On May 18, Gracie Hunt shared an Instagram post from her seaside vacation with boyfriend Derek Green. The post featured a handful of cozy moments of Gracie with Derek, along with the couple's moments with their friends. There were also snapshots of beautiful scenic views.

Ad

In the caption, Gracie talked about how she has been "grateful" for the "much needed time" with her friends and boyfriend. Expressing gratitude towards her beautiful "life lately," the Chiefs heiress wrote:

"My heart is full. Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season. So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately."

Ad

Apart from enjoying a cozy getaway with Derek Green, Gracie Hunt sneaked out for a vacation with her family to Monaco. The Hunts would be looking forward to the upcoming Monaco GP F1 race on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.