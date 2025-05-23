Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, spent time with her daughter, Gracie Hunt, on a vacation. The mother-daughter duo headed for a vacation in Monaco and shared a glimpse of it on their social media handles.

On Thursday, Gracie Hunt posted a picture of her European trip, showing the beautiful rivers and the stunning architecture of the city. She shared a couple of pictures without any caption.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, sneaks out for vacation to Monaco with daughter Gracie / @graciehunt

Tavia Hunt also posted the same picture on her Instagram story with a flag of France and the caption:

"Bonjour"

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, sneaks out for vacation to Monaco with daughter Gracie/@taviahunt

The mother-daughter duo finally took some time out from their tightly packed schedule to spend time with each other. Gracie Hunt is an avid traveler and enjoys exploring new places. Earlier this week, she shared a few pictures of her vacation on an Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote:

"My heart is full. 🫶🏼 Grateful for some much-needed time to rest, reflect, and reset after a whirlwind few months post-football season. So thankful for time with the people who keep me grounded, remind me I’m loved, and never fail to make me laugh. Swipe for a few favorite snapshots from life lately."

Gracie Hunt posted the pictures of the beautiful locations she visited, along with some snaps of delicious food, and also some other pictures of herself and a few with her friends. In one of the pictures, the Chiefs' heiress took a mirror selfie while her dog was standing by her side. She donned a black and white skirt and a white top.

Chiefs owner's wife, Tavia Hunt, celebrates son Knobel's graduation

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's son Knobel has officially graduated with a BBA in finance degree from Southern Methodist University. Earlier this week, his wife, Tavia, shared a few pictures of the convocation ceremony on her Instagram account. Knobel was joined by the entire Hunt family on the big day.

Tavia shared the snaps and also penned down a heartfelt motivational message for her son. She wrote:

"Dear Knobel, The day you were born, God gave us one of our greatest blessings—and watching you grow into the man you are today has been one of the deepest joys of our lives. You’ve always lived up to your name: noble in spirit, strong in conviction, and full of life and love."

For the ceremony, the girls of the Hunt family donned red while the boys wore blue. Clark Hunt and Tavia are blessed with three kids: their elder daughter, Gracie Hunt, son Knobel and daughter Ava.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

