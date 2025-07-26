  • home icon
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt drops 4-word message showing off cowgirl-inspired mirror selfie

By Prasen
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:32 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Chief Heiress Gracie Hunt drops 4-word IG story showing off cowgirl-inspired look

Gracie Hunt hyped up her friend Emily Husk’s jewelry brand, ‘RWFine,’ on Friday. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with her 640,000 followers and added a four-word message in the caption:

“In my cowgirl era 🤠.”

She was styled in a cowgirl-inspired look rocking a strapless denim corset top, paired with a white mini skirt, white heeled boots and a cowboy hat. Gracie accessorized her look with a diamond ring, a gold bracelet and a gold watch.

In another Instagram story, the Chiefs heiress reposted a photo of herself posing with her mother, Tavia Hunt and friend Emily Husk at the celebration event. Emily captioned the picture with a heartfelt message and tagged the mother-daughter duo. She wrote,

“Most beautiful Inside & out mom & daughter duo Thank you both so much for your support & for being such amazing friends ❤🥺🦋.”

Taavia was dressed in a white lace dress, accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Chief Heiress Gracie Hunt drops 4-word IG story showing off cowgirl-inspired look
Gracie Hunt joins viral trend with boyfriend Derek Green

Former Miss Kansas USA Gracie Hunt hard-launched her boyfriend, Derek Green, son of the former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, on Instagram in May 2025. Gracie gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse into her relationship and dropped a three-word caption,

“Friends since 2017 🫶🏼.”

On Thursday, July 17, Gracie shared a sweet video featuring numerous clips. In the first, Derek is seen smiling while sitting on a paddleboard on the lake, with an overlay text that reads,

“You look happier.”

The next clip shows him sitting beside her on his paddleboard, with a follow-up caption that said,

“Thank you, I’m dating my best friend.”

The video featured Taylor Swift's popular song "You Belong With Me." The former Miss Kansas USA 1993 and Gracie’s mom posted a heartfelt comment on the post, writing, “I’m crying 😭❤️😍🔥.”

Travia Hunt dropped a heartfelt comment on Gracie's post
The video featured moments from their long drives, hiking adventures, amusement park fun and dance videos.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

