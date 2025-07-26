Gracie Hunt hyped up her friend Emily Husk’s jewelry brand, ‘RWFine,’ on Friday. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with her 640,000 followers and added a four-word message in the caption:“In my cowgirl era 🤠.”She was styled in a cowgirl-inspired look rocking a strapless denim corset top, paired with a white mini skirt, white heeled boots and a cowboy hat. Gracie accessorized her look with a diamond ring, a gold bracelet and a gold watch.In another Instagram story, the Chiefs heiress reposted a photo of herself posing with her mother, Tavia Hunt and friend Emily Husk at the celebration event. Emily captioned the picture with a heartfelt message and tagged the mother-daughter duo. She wrote,“Most beautiful Inside &amp; out mom &amp; daughter duo Thank you both so much for your support &amp; for being such amazing friends ❤🥺🦋.”Taavia was dressed in a white lace dress, accessorized with silver hoop earrings.Chief Heiress Gracie Hunt drops 4-word IG story showing off cowgirl-inspired look [IG/@graciehunt]Also read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt goes on a date with ex-NFL QB Trent Green's son Derek Green amid lush meadowGracie Hunt joins viral trend with boyfriend Derek GreenFormer Miss Kansas USA Gracie Hunt hard-launched her boyfriend, Derek Green, son of the former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green, on Instagram in May 2025. Gracie gave her Instagram followers a rare glimpse into her relationship and dropped a three-word caption,“Friends since 2017 🫶🏼.”On Thursday, July 17, Gracie shared a sweet video featuring numerous clips. In the first, Derek is seen smiling while sitting on a paddleboard on the lake, with an overlay text that reads,“You look happier.”The next clip shows him sitting beside her on his paddleboard, with a follow-up caption that said,“Thank you, I’m dating my best friend.”The video featured Taylor Swift's popular song &quot;You Belong With Me.&quot; The former Miss Kansas USA 1993 and Gracie’s mom posted a heartfelt comment on the post, writing, “I’m crying 😭❤️😍🔥.”Travia Hunt dropped a heartfelt comment on Gracie's post [IG/@graciehunt]The video featured moments from their long drives, hiking adventures, amusement park fun and dance videos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Chiefs heiress Gracie posts adorable couple moment with BF Derek Green from dinner date to steakhouse