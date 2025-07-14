Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt goes on a date with ex-NFL QB Trent Green's son Derek Green amid lush meadow

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, enjoyed a beautiful sunset date with Derek Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green. On Saturday, Gracie posted pictures of her date with Green on Instagram.

“The sky doesn’t rush to heal—but it never stops shining. We’re learning to do the same. 🤍.” Gracie captioned the post.

Gracie wore a strapless black dress accessorized with white platform heels and silver studs, complemented by a simple necklace and a bracelet. The 26-year-old kept her blonde hair open. Derek wore a neat white short-sleeve button-up shirt with a relaxed collar and light blue jeans. He completed his outfit with a silver watch.

Derek was a quarterback at SMU from 2018 to 2021, before transferring to Long Island University in 2022.

Gracie Hunt shares scenic hike with boyfriend Derek Green

Gracie Hunt, who often posts about fitness and travel, shared a new Instagram post on Monday. She gave her 642,000 followers a look at her recent trek with Derek Green.

In her caption, she wrote, “Let’s start this week off pursuing our best in all things 💪🏼❤️ Loving the Americana collection by @acta.wear us.”

Gracie posted pictures from their hike, showing beautiful views and their sporty outfits. In the third slide, Gracie added a cute selfie with Derek, where the couple was sitting on the edge of a rocky cliff with a breathtaking mountain view behind them. Gracie wore a red and white activewear set.

The eldest child of Clark and Tavia Hunt wore a red tank top with white trim and matching red shorts. She accessorized with a red and white trucker hat, black sunglasses, a smartwatch, and a red ribbon in her ponytail. On the other hand, Derek Green wore a white T-shirt paired with a black snapback hat worn backward and dark sunglasses.

The winner of the 2021 Miss Kansas USA, Gracie, finished her studies at Southern Methodist University with a sports management and broadcast journalism degree. She is now doing her master’s in sports management at the University of Kansas.

