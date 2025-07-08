Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt makes heartbreaking statement following death of 'extended family' member in Texas floods

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has spoken publicly about the heartbreak her family experienced after the loss of a young relative in the deadly floods in central Texas.

Heavy rains on Friday (July 4) caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas. One of the hardest-hit areas was Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer camp where 9-year-old Janie Hunt - the niece of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt - stayed. On Monday, Gracie Hunt posted a video on Instagram with a lakeside scene, sharing her grief and faith.

"My heart aches for our extended family and friends who lost daughters-for every life lost and every family shattered by the floods in Texas," Hunt wrote.

As the names of the victims were still coming to light, reports indicated more than two dozen people - linked to the camp - had perished, with several missing. Kerr County authorities stated that the area was responsible for the majority of flood-related deaths in the state.

"I don't have easy answers, but I do know this: following Jesus doesn't spare us from pain, but it means we never face it alone," she added in her post.

Gracie Hunt questions faith while turning to scripture for solace

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt attends an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Gracie Hunt struggled with tough spiritual issues in her long social media entry.

"Some days, it's hard to understand how the world can hold both so much beauty and so much pain," Hunt wrote.

Hunt continued by imploring how God could allow such suffering while creating the universe. She quoted Romans 8 and 2 Peter 3:13 in her post.

The Hunt family - based in Dallas - have had ties to Texas for a long time. Gracie’s mother, Tavia Hunt, also voiced her sorrow at the loss of "precious little Hunt cousin" on social media, as per the Kansas City Star.

As the scope of the devastation became clear, several figures connected to the Chiefs community mobilized to support recovery efforts. Gracie Hunt helped spotlight donation campaigns from Dallas-based RW Fine Jewelry, which pledged all profits over two days to frontline responders and animal rescue organizations.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, encouraged fans to support a fundraising campaign from James Avery Artisan Jewelry, whose Texas-produced goods now represent a symbol of solidarity. The firm pledged to give all proceeds from a specific charm to flood relief up to early August, in addition to a standing $1 million donation to aid affected communities.

