Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares rare glimpse into couple-trekking with BF Derek Green [PICS]

Gracie Hunt spent some quality time with boyfriend Derek Green out in nature. The heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs organization, who has been keeping her relationship with Green under wraps, gave a peek into their recent nature trek.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hunt shared images of a hike she took with Green.
"The climb speaks to our character, but the view, to our souls ⛰️☁️," Hunt captioned the post.
In one photo, she sat on a rock next to Green as the two looked at the picturesque surroundings. She wore a cropped black and gray top that she paired with black leggings and sneakers. The former Miss Kansas USA didn't tag a location of their trek.
In May, Hunt confirmed that she was dating Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, who played for the Chiefs from 2001 until 2007.
Gracie Hunt spent time exploring Europe this offseason
During the NFL regular season, Gracie Hunt documents her gameday experiences. This offseason, she has spent time traveling internationally and has documented her travels on Instagram.
In May, she traveled with her parents, Clark and Tavia, as well as her siblings, Knobel and Ava, to Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Last month, she traveled to Capri, Italy.
"Under the Capri sun 🌞 @lafontelinacapri," Hunt wrote.
Gracie Hunt raved about the views and vibes of the coastal location as well as the delicious delicacies she enjoyed along the way. Amongst her stops on her Mediterranean vacation, she also spent time in the iconic Lake Como, Italy.
