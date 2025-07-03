Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shares rare glimpse into couple-trekking with BF Derek Green [PICS]

Gracie Hunt spent some quality time with boyfriend Derek Green out in nature. The heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs organization, who has been keeping her relationship with Green under wraps, gave a peek into their recent nature trek.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hunt shared images of a hike she took with Green.

"The climb speaks to our character, but the view, to our souls ⛰️🩵☁️," Hunt captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In one photo, she sat on a rock next to Green as the two looked at the picturesque surroundings. She wore a cropped black and gray top that she paired with black leggings and sneakers. The former Miss Kansas USA didn't tag a location of their trek.

Hunt and Green spent some time out in nature. (Photos via Gracie Hunt's Instagram post)

In May, Hunt confirmed that she was dating Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, who played for the Chiefs from 2001 until 2007.

Ad

Gracie Hunt spent time exploring Europe this offseason

During the NFL regular season, Gracie Hunt documents her gameday experiences. This offseason, she has spent time traveling internationally and has documented her travels on Instagram.

In May, she traveled with her parents, Clark and Tavia, as well as her siblings, Knobel and Ava, to Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Last month, she traveled to Capri, Italy.

Ad

"Under the Capri sun 🌞 @lafontelinacapri," Hunt wrote.

Gracie Hunt raved about the views and vibes of the coastal location as well as the delicious delicacies she enjoyed along the way. Amongst her stops on her Mediterranean vacation, she also spent time in the iconic Lake Como, Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.