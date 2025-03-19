In Pics: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt serves fashion goals in chic tennis outfit

Apart from her love for football, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt loves playing tennis. She has often posted pictures playing the sport with her friends via her social media accounts.

On Tuesday, Hunt made an Instagram post featuring snaps from her recent tennis session. She posed with a tennis racket while showing off her sporty outfit. Hunt wore a white & yellow crop top and shirt, which she paired with white sneakers.

Hunt also wore white fresh foam 1080 sneakers from New Balance, worth $450 (per FARFETCH). Additionally, she donned a fitness tracker from Whoop and a smartwatch from Garmin. The Chiefs heiress completed her look with untied hair and stylish bracelets on her wrist.

Hunt's tennis session came less than a week after she made a trip to Costa Rica with her brother Knobel Hunt as they attended the seaside wedding of their cousin. Gracie later shared her fun memories from the wedding night via an Instagram post.

Gracie Hunt opened up about 'really important' things in life

On Jan. 16, Gracie Hunt was interviewed by PEOPLE where she talked about things that are "really important" in her life. Coming from a sports background, football is important to her but she also mentioned other things that matter to her the most.

"The things that have been really important to me my whole life have been faith, family, football and philanthropy," Hunt said. "Because I've always been raised with the mantra that, 'To whom much is given, much is expected.'"

Before going to Costa Rica with her brother Knobel, Hunt attended the FC Dallas soccer game on March 9 against Chicago Fire FC in Texas with her younger sister Ava. The sisters wore stylish outfits and showed them off in Gracie's Instagram recap.

Apart from football and tennis, Gracie also loves playing pickleball and recently showcased her passion for it.

