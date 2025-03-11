Chiefs' heiresses Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt serve game-day glam in chic outfits at FC Dallas soccer matchup in Texas

The offseason hasn't been exciting for just the players but also the Kansas City Chiefs' heiresses, Ava and Gracie Hunt. The daughters of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt shared a glimpse into their recent outing at an FC Dallas soccer game.

On Sunday, Chicago Fire FC faced FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium. Gracie Hunt attended the game in Frisco, Texas, with her younger sister, Ava. She later recapped her memorable moments with an Instagram post, writing in the caption:

"The other fútbol."

Gracie Hunt's Instagram post included pictures showing off her stylish gameday outfit alongside Ava. Gracie wore a red leather jacket over a black dress, while Ava went with an all-black outfit featuring a black bomber jacket.

The matchup saw Chicago beat Dallas 3-1. Logan Ferrignton gave the home team the lead in the 57th minute, but a late surge from Chicago saw it score two goals in the space of two minutes to take the lead. Chicago added another in injury time via a penalty.

Apart from soccer, Gracie and Ava are huge supporters of the Kansas City Chiefs. Gracie attended almost all the games of the Chiefs last season, ensuring her complete support for the franchise.

Gracie Hunt opened up about being 'No. 1 fan' of Chiefs

Whether promoting the Chiefs through her social media or showing her support by attending the games, Gracie Hunt has been fulfilling her duties as the team's elder heiress. Earlier this year, PEOPLE released an interview with Gracie, in which she opened up about being the "No. 1 fan" of the Chiefs.

"I am certainly so fulfilled by all the things that I have created for myself opportunity-wise outside of football," Gracie said. "But it's been a pleasure to be of some part of something that's greater than myself, to serve where there's room and need and to be their number one fan."

Gracie Hunt concluded her statement by explaining that the most beautiful part about her "family organization" is that it has a "place for everyone." Despite her dedicated support, the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. Later, Gracie penned down an emotional message via Instagram, attached with pictures of her memorable moments from the big game.

