Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt shows off chic hot pink dress at lavish wedding celebration in Costa Rica

It's not just the players but Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has also been making the most out of the offseason. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter recently took a family trip to Costa Rica with her brother Knobel, to attend their cousin's wedding.

On Sunday, Gracie recapped the trip via an Instagram post that featured pictures from the wedding day. It was Gracie's cousin Jocelyn Hunt's wedding, where she wore a stylish pink dress.

Gracie included pictures of the bride and groom, the wedding venue and pictures with Knobel Hunt.

"Pura Vida! Celebrating life & love — congratulations Jocelyn & TJ!" Gracie captioned.

Gracie Hunt revealed favorite part of attending Chiefs games

Being the daughter of Clark Hunt, Gracie has been dedicated to offering her complete support to the Kansas City Chiefs. The heiress has attended almost all of the team's games last season. During an interview with PEOPLE on Jan. 19, she revealed her favorite part of games, which she looks forward to when she watches.

"My favorite moment of every game is standing in the tunnel, cheering and celebrating as the players come off the field. It’s a special tradition filled with energy, pride and unforgettable memories," Gracie said.

Gracie attended the games with her family and friends, including Chiefs coach Andy Reid's wife Tammy. She also praised Tammy's company and crowned her as one of the "most optimistic people" she has ever met.

"Tammy Reid is one of the kindest and most optimistic people I've ever met," Gracie said. "As wife of the head coach, she brings an infectious energy to both game days and every day in between."

Apart from football, Gracie has a lot of interest in Pickleball and is often seen playing. On Tuesday, she shared a glimpse into her game, which she had a great time with her friends.

