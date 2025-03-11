Gracie Hunt takes on Pickleball fever as Chiefs Heiress teases latest collaboration with Wilson

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt took to Instagram on Sunday to post a life update on her story. She posted a picture of herself with a blue-colored pickleball paddle by Wilson and tagged the company as well. The paddle is priced at $49.95 on Amazon.

Gracie Hunt with her Juice XL blue Pickleball paddle (Credits: @graciehunt Instagram)

This is Hunt’s first association with any sport since the Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, crushing their three-peat dreams. Since then, Hunt has kept herself engaged by venturing out and staying away from football and any other sport. But pickleball is her favorite retreat.

Pickleball fever has caught the world by surprise, as some global celebrities are endorsing the newly developed game. Considered a spin-off game of lawn tennis, pickleball allows people of all age groups to engage in a competitive sport to stay fit and healthy. Gracie has also adopted the same mantra.

In February, she posted a story on her Instagram where she posed with her red-colored Juice XL paddle by Wilson with a custom-made Kansas City logo. As per the picture, she was playing at the ‘At Fault’ court in Dallas.

In another Instagram post in October 2024, she posed with the same paddle at 'The Groover' pickleball court.

"Court’s in session with @Wilson’s new pickleball pro sneaker! 🏓👟," she captioned the post.

Last year, Gracie Hunt posted pictures on Instagram with her pet dog, Yeti, in her pickleball outfit. She captioned:

"Soaking up the sweetness of slow summer Saturdays ☺️☀️🤍 On weekends outside of football season, I try to catch up on my rest & fitness goals, love hitting the tennis (or pickleball) court."

Gracie isn’t the only family member who loves the sport. Her mother, Tavia, also loves it. In a video on Fox News in April 2023, the mother-daughter duo played against reporter Steve Doocy and "Queen of Pickleball," Carol Mitchell.

Gracie Hunt endorses Pickleball platform

Although it isn’t known when Gracie Hunt took up the sport, a clip from September 2023 on TikTok indicates that she has been playing for a while now.

"Serving up some serious pickleball fun!🤩 @Break the Love is changing the game. No matter where I am, I can find a place to play on breakthelove.com. Whether you’re playing with your squad or you’re playing solo, Break The Love has a court for you!" she captioned the video,

In the video, Hunt revealed that she loves playing pickleball with her family and friends and endorsed BreakTheLove.com, a platform to book pickleball courts while on the road.

