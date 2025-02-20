"Love you forever" - Clark Hunt's wife Tavia pens romantic note on billionaire owner's 60th birthday

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday and his wife, Tavia Hunt, penned an emotional message for him. Tavia took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, wishing her husband a happy birthday.

She posted several pictures along with a touching message. In one of the snaps, Tavia posed with her husband by the poolside in a red dress, while Clark donned a blue floral-patterned shirt paired with brown pants. Another picture captured the couple sharing a kiss, and she also included snapshots of them watching an NFL game together.

Tavia wished her husband a happy birthday and called him the "most humble and kind man." She also reflected on their 34-year journey together, describing it as "special."

"You lead with kindness, always put faith and family first, and make everyone around you better—whether we ask for it or not! You’re also insanely competitive—whether it’s sports, cycling, golf, Rummikub, pickleball, or who can parallel park better (spoiler: it’s still me).

"And while that might drive the rest of us crazy sometimes, it’s one of the things I love most about you—your passion, determination, and refusal to let anyone (even Father Time) slow you down.

"Here’s to another year of you—may your drives stay long, your putts stay short, and your golf scores stay far lower than your age. Love you forever CKH!"

Tavia Hunt is active on social media and frequently shares posts about attending Chiefs games with her family. She currently has around 131K followers on Instagram.

Gracie Hunt shares an emotional birthday tribute for her father, Clark Hunt

Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, also shared a post on Instagram for her father’s birthday, posting several pictures along with a touching message. One image saw Gracie beside her father by the poolside, wearing a black dress. She also shared a video of Clark and Tavia Hunt dancing together, along with several other snaps from the celebration:

"Happy birthday dad! 🎊 There’s no one easier to celebrate than you. 🤍" Gracie wrote in the caption.

Gracie Hunt is also very active on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she has around 708K followers. Hunt frequently gets candid on her perspective of all things Chiefs, and also shares her game-day outfits with her followers.

While the Super Bowl didn't go as they had hoped, the Chiefs will be back later this year with an axe to grind and revenge on their minds. You can expect to see the Hunts behind them every step of the way when that revenge tour starts in early September.

