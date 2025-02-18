Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt celebrates dad Clark's 60th birthday with intimate family gathering

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt celebrated her father Clark Hunt's 60th birthday in an intimate ceremony. Gracie is quite active on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

On Monday, Gracie Hunt posted two videos on her Instagram story from her father, Clark Hunt's pre-birthday celebration. Mr Hunt's birthday is on Feb. 19, but ahead of that, Gracie shared videos of early celebration.

One clip featured musicians playing instruments while dressed in all white in a luxurious venue. She also shared another video of Clark Hunt dancing to the music.

Sharing the video of the musicians, Gracie wrote:

"Celebrating 60 years @theclarkhunt."

Still from Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt's Instagram story/@graciehunt

The Hunt family had a disappointing time earlier this month as the Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl. The team was aiming for a three-peat by winning the championship but fell short.

They faced the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 9 in New Orleans but had an unfortunate outing and lost the game. However, after the tough loss, the Hunt family seemingly had a good time celebrating the Chiefs' owner's birthday this week.

Gracie Hunt shares an emotional message after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss

The Chiefs suffered an unexpected loss in Super Bowl 59 against the Eagles on Feb. 9. Following the defeat, Gracie Hunt shared moments from her game-day experience along with an emotional message. She expressed her support for the team despite the loss and praised the players for their hard work.

"Praise Him when you win. Praise Him when you lose. 💔 It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had. Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post game reception," Gracie wrote in the caption of the IG post.

She also thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

"Thank you to every person in the Chiefs organization for going above and beyond in all you do—we love you like family. Thank you to the incredible fans who bleed red with us. You all are the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom and are truly the best fans in the NFL. We’ll be back Chiefs Kingdom."

Gracie Hunt posted several pictures in her post, including one of her posing with her family. She wore a shiny gold dress for the game day.

