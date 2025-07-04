Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows off $4,378 Saint Laurent outfit for cozy "golden hour" date with BF Derek Green

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt spent some time with her boyfriend, Derek Green. After her breakup with Cody Keith earlier this year, she kept her personal life under wraps for a while before posting a picture with her new beau on Instagram story in April.

She has since shared a few more photos of her new boyfriend, and ahead of this weekend, had a romantic date with him. On Thursday, Hunt shared a post on Instagram showing off her new outfit.

"Golden hour in the Rockies, but make it @Alo," she wrote.

In the first snap, Gracie Hunt posed on the street with green mountains in the background, in a $4,378 outfit. She wore an Alo Supernatural sweater dress in ivory color, worth around $198.

She paired it with Valentino Garavani Rockstud ankle strap wedge sandals worth around $980. For accessories, Gracie carried a $3,200 Saint Laurent Lou Puffer Small YSL shoulder bag.

Gracie Hunt posted a solo picture of herself, followed by a snap with Derek Green in the next slide. Her boyfriend wore a gray shirt and black pants, pairing them with brown shoes.

Gracie Hunt shares snaps of her vacation in the mountains with her boyfriend

Earlier this week, Gracie Hunt shared a glimpse of her vacation in the mountains on Instagram. She posted a few pictures of the beautiful location and some of her snaps, including one with her beau.

"The climb speaks to our character, but the view, to our souls," Hunt wrote.

Gracie Hunt styled a black crop top and gym pants for the outing, which she paired with sports shoes and sunglasses. She shared a romantic snap with her beau, posing with her back to the camera while enjoying the view.

On Sunday, she shared snaps and videos of herself enjoying time in the natural surroundings, including pictures of blooming flowers and also snaps of the moon.

Hunt wore light-shaded pants paired with a black top and carried a black purse. The Kansas City Chiefs owner’s elder daughter is seemingly an avid traveler and often shares pictures exploring new places.

In June, she posted snaps from a vacation in Capri, Italy, while in May, she was in Monaco.

