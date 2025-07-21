Chiefs' heiress Gracie Hunt posts adorable couple moment with BF Derek Green from dinner date to steakhouse

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, went Instagram official with her boyfriend Derek Green on Wednesday. Four days after confirming her relationship with Trent Green’s son, Gracie went out on a romantic dinner date with Derek.Gracie shared an Instagram post on Sunday featuring pictures from her outing with him. The second slide was a photo of them holding hands outside a steakhouse called Catch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDerek wore a plain grey shirt, white sneakers and pants that matched with Gracie’s maxi dress from Asta Resort. She completed her look with a gold leather jacket from Madison Maison, white heels and a shoulder bag.“Endless summer,” Gracie wrote.The first slide was a solo picture of Gracie flaunting her outfit. It was followed by pictures of flowers, the interior of the steakhouse and other random snaps throughout the day.Gracie Hunt announced major contribution to help Texas flood victimsGracie Hunt was among the many celebrities who gave monetary contributions towards the relief of Texas flood victims. The influencer posted a picture of a flower garden, along with a brief message. Hunt revealed that she planned to donate her one week’s earnings to flood victims.&quot;I will donate everything I earn this week to benefit the victims and their families. Going to share some things that bring me comfort and a sense of wellness when life feels out of control. Please feel free to request links you'd like or share prayer requests,” Hunt wrote on Instagram on July 10.Before announcing her donation, Hunt posted pictures from her Independence Day celebration with Derek Green. The first two slides featured Hunt's solo photos, and the third picture was her posing with Derek in front of a fire truck.“Happy birthday to the red, white, &amp; blue! 🇺🇸 Grateful to God for this beautiful country we get to call home. Have a blessed &amp; safe 4th!” Hunt wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore celebrating Independence Day, the couple went trekking in the hills on July 3. Hunt posted scenic pictures from the hilltop along with some cozy snaps with her boyfriend.