"I'm dating" - Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt goes IG official with BF Derek Green 3 months after breakup with Cody Keith

Kansas City Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt, has been the talk of the town for her trending romance with boyfriend, Derek Green. However, she confirmed her relationship status with the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green this week.

On Wednesday, Gracie Hunt posted an Instagram reel that highlighted the beauty pageant's happy memories with Green, from various timelines of their relationship. The reel also included a layover text where she called Derek her "best friend."

"'You look happier. ' Thank you, I'm dating my best friend," Gracie wrote.

Gracie had given fans a hint about her new romance in April by posting a cozy picture with Green, while also indirectly alluding her breakup with ex-boyfriend Cody Keith, who wasn't spotted at her birthday party. Later, Keith shared a cryptic message, subtly confirming his breakup with Gracie.

Before going Instagram official, Gracie and Green were spotted enjoying a romantic evening together. On Saturday, she posted a series of pictures from an unknown scenic destination, showing off a beautiful black dress. The post also included the Miss Kansas USA pageant's romantic moments with Green.

"The sky doesn’t rush to heal—but it never stops shining. We’re learning to do the same," Gracie wrote in the caption of that post.

Gracie Hunt celebrated brother Knobel's 23rd birthday with a special IG tribute

On Tuesday, Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia's son, Knobel, turned 23 and received dozens of birthday wishes from his family, friends and fans.

Knobel's elder sister, Gracie Hunt, paid a special tribute to him by sharing an Instagram post featuring the duo's fond memories together. Along with the photos, she penned a wholesome birthday message.

"Happy birthday @knobelhunt! Here’s to 23 being your best year yet!," Gracie wrote.

Gracie's birthday tribute to Knobel invited a reaction from their mother, Tavia Hunt, who wrote:

"Happy Jordan birthday, Dr. K! We love you beyond measure! God bless you and keep you!"

A week before celebrating her brother's birthday, Gracie Hunt shared a heartbreaking statement, reacting to the demise of an "extended family" member in the tragic Texas flood. She also announced a major monetary contribution to help the victims of the natural calamity.

