Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt makes major contribution to Texas flood relief, announces to offer 1 week of her earnings to victims

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt made a major contribution to Texas flood relief. The natural disaster last week has caused widespread devastation, and reportedly, over 100 people have died.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs heiress shared a picture of flowers on Instagram story and spoke about the donation she would make for the people affected by the tragedy.

"I will donate everything I earn this week to benefit the victims and their families. Going to share some things that bring me comfort and a sense of wellness when life feels out on control," she wrote.

Hunt also urged others to offer their prayers.

"Please feel free to request links you'd like or share prayer requests," she added.

The Hunt family experienced a personal loss in the Texas flood, as Gracie’s nine-year-old cousin, Janie Hunt, died at Camp Mystic.

Following the tragedy, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, shared an emotional message on Instagram:

"If your heart is broken, I assure you God is near. He is gentle with your wounds. And He is still worthy—even when your soul is struggling to believe it. Trust doesn’t mean you’re over the pain; it means you’re handing it to the only One who can hold it with love and restore what was lost. For we do not grieve as those without hope."

Gracie Hunt shares emotional post on extended family member’s death

Gracie Hunt posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after the tragic demise of her cousin. She shared a reel along with a long caption:

"Praying for Texas 🙏🏼 My heart aches for our extended family and friends who lost daughters—for every life lost and every family shattered by the floods in Texas. I don’t have easy answers, but I do know this: following Jesus doesn’t spare us from pain—but it means we never face it alone."

Earlier last week, Hunt celebrated the Fourth of July and posted a few pictures on Instagram.

In the first snap, she posed standing beside a red wheel, wearing a light blue shirt and skirt paired with a jacket and white shoes. She also shared pictures with her new boyfriend, Derek Green.

