Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt spends time with mystery man amid break-up rumors with Cody Keith

Gracie Hunt has been in the headlines in recent times due to breakup rumors with Cody Keith. Rumors have been swirling around that the Kansas City Chiefs heiress and Keith have parted ways due to their social media activity, or lack thereof.

Fans have observed that she has not posted pictures with Keith in the last few months; moreover, he was not even spotted at her 26th birthday party. Gracie Hunt is very active on Instagram, however, her socials do not have any new pictures with Cody Keith and as reported by US, the last time she appeared on Keith's socials was in January.

Amid all this, Hunt made waves online on Friday by posting a video of her dancing with an unnamed man. She posted a video clip of the pair of them from Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium along with a caption:

"After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place... all along there was some invisible string❤️."

Still from Gracie Hunt's Instagram stoty/@graciehunt

Gracie Hunt celebrates her 26th birthday in style

Earlier this week, Gracie Hunt celebrated her 26th birthday and posted clips and pics of the party on social media. Celebrating the big day in Dallas, Hunt wore a glamorous white and pink shiny off-shoulder dress. Along with the post, she included an emotional message, which read:

"Feeling deeply grateful for the year behind me and the one ahead. 🎊 Another 365 days around the sun — what a gift. 🙏🏼 This past year brought so many lessons, so much growth, and plenty of joy. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me over the years.

"I truly wouldn’t be where I am without this amazing community. 🥹 Here’s to making this next trip around the sun the best one yet! 🫶🏼☀️"

Hunt will be hoping for a big 2025 with her birthday behind her, and will be a regular feature at Chiefs games when the season kicks off in September. Hunt often takes to IG to share her gameday outfits, and that will likely continue this campaign.

