Cody Keith turns heads amid Gracie Hunt breakup rumors in latest Instagram post

Since early March, there has been a lot of buzz around Gracie Hunt's breakup with boyfriend Cody Keith. The rumors were ignited when fans spotted no presence of Keith in Hunt's Instagram feed.

In fact, the two have also unfollowed each other, strongly hinting at their breakup. On Monday, Cody Keith indirectly fuelled the breakup speculations with a cryptic Instagram post. Keith shared a "March dump" on his Instagram, attached with his best memories from the last month.

Interestingly, Keith's March dump had no mention of Gracie Hunt, possibly confirming that the couple have indeed parted ways. This can also be supported by the fact that the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs' CEO, Clark Hunt, has not posted even a single picture with Keith in more than a month, as compared to when she would post him on her social media all the time.

Cody Keith's Instagram dump came almost two days after Gracie Hunt celebrated her 26th birthday with friends and family. Again, there was no sign of Keith at her birthday party.

Gracie Hunt penned down a gratitude-filled note following 26th birthday celebrations

Gracie Hunt celebrated her 26th birthday surrounded by family and friends at an intimate party. On Sunday, Gracie shared pictures from her birthday party via an Instagram post, which was attached with a heartfelt note.

In her brief note, Gracie expressed gratitude for "many lessons" she learned over the year, and wrote:

"Feeling deeply grateful for the year behind me and the one ahead. Another 365 days around the sun — what a gift. This past year brought so many lessons, so much growth, and plenty of joy. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me over the years. I truly wouldn’t be where I am without this amazing community."

On the same day as Gracie, the Hunts also celebrated their younger daughter Ava's 19th birthday. Gracie penned down an emotional birthday tribute for Ava, which was attached to her beautiful memories with her younger sister.

