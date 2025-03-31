In Pics: Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt and Ava Hunt party with friends as birthday twins celebrate on same date

On Saturday, the daughters of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, Ava and Gracie Hunt, celebrated their birthdays together. While Gracie turned 26 years old, Ava celebrated her 19th birthday with her big sister. Gracie recapped her "grateful" memories from their birthday party via her social media.

She shared an Instagram post on Sunday with pictures from the birthday party featuring family and friends. Along with the pictures, Gracie penned down a heartwarming note, thanking her 'amazing community' for all the birthday wishes.

"Feeling deeply grateful for the year behind me and the one ahead. Another 365 days around the sun — what a gift. This past year brought so many lessons, so much growth, and plenty of joy. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me over the years. I truly wouldn’t be where I am without this amazing community," Gracie captioned her IG post.

For their birthday, Ava and Gracie Hunt had identical cakes but in different colors, as seen in the elder sibling's IG post. While Gracie's birthday cake was blue-themed, Ava had her cake in pink.

Fans sent birthday wishes to Gracie in her post's comment section, which also included a comment from Ava.

"No one I’d rather share such a special day with!!" Ava Hunt commented.

Clark Hunt's daughter Ava pens down an expressive birthday note for sister Gracie Hunt

To make Gracie's birthday special, her younger sister Ava penned down a message for her. Ava shared her wholesome birthday note via an Instagram post, which also featured a handful of her pictures with Gracie.

Wishing Gracie a "happy birthday" on Saturday, Ava wrote:

"Happy birthday to my birthday twin! I don’t know what I would do without you! Thank you for being the best built in best friend I could ask for! You bring so much joy to everything and I’m so blessed to call you my sister! I love you endlessly!!"

Sharing her reaction to Ava's birthday tribute, Gracie Hunt commented:

"Love you A"

Since it was Ava's birthday, too, Gracie wrote a tribute for her younger sister as well.

Before celebrating her birthday with Ava, Gracie Hunt recapped her tropical vacation memories in her latest March recap.

