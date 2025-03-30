Gracie Hunt has been one of the most active non-player/coach/executive figures in the NFL when it comes to social media. She can be seen on Instagram posting pictures of herself either watching Kansas City Chiefs games or doing other things on vacation.

Saturday morning post marked something different: it was the 19th birthday of both the scion and her sister Ava, and she commemorated it with a slideshow of themselves together and this message:

"You bring so much joy and light wherever you go, and your laughter is truly contagious. I’m so grateful we get to share this journey together. I honestly can’t imagine life without you—you’re my best friend. It’s amazing that 19 years ago, God gifted me with the best present ever—you! Here’s to many more adventures together!"

Both sisters were born on the same day (March 29), but Gracie is seven years older, having been born in 1999 to Ava's 2006.

Gracie Hunt, sister Ava receive birthday messages from mother Tavia

Sticking to the theme of birthday messages, Gracie Hunt also received a message from her mother Tavia, the wife of Chiefs principal owner Clark Hunt, who called her a " beautiful, strong, wise, and grace-filled girl" and "a quiet leader with the highest standards, a heart for others, and a faith that is unwavering":

"You are everything your name embodies—pure grace... Whether you’re hiking a 14er, crushing a workout (or three in a day), running your age, designing fashion, or sharing Jesus with a stranger, you lead with purpose and love."

She continued by praising her daughter as someone who inspired her to work hard and set an example of good moral character:

"You inspire me daily with your discipline, hard work, kindness, and the way you move through life with such intentionality. You don’t get caught up in the noise—you set the tone. Your heart for serving others speaks volumes about the kind of person you are—someone who lifts, encourages, and loves deeply."

And as for Ava, Tavia praised her as " sweet, adventurous, big-hearted, brilliant girl":

"You have always been a force of light and love, bringing joy wherever you go. You are fun, flexible (flippable!), and a friend to all."

Both sisters were also greeted by Sydney Schneider, a photographer for the Chiefs (as well as MLB). Gracie Hunt could only thank her in response:

Chiefs photographer Sydney Schneider celebrates Gracie and Ava Hunt's birthday/s.

