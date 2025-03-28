Charles Omenihu is staying in Kansas City. The Chiefs have signed him for one more season on a deal worth up to $7 million. This will be his third year with the team since joining in 2023.

On Thursday, he shared a photo of himself signing the contract and wrote,

“One great year can change your life forever… NINE0.”

In the IG Carousel post, the Chiefs DE also included quotes from the Bible on the second and fourth slides.

The first one was from "JOEL 2:25:

"I will give you back seven times what you lost."

And, the second one read:

"If it's in God's will, it will happen & nothing will stop it. If it's not, God has a better plan. Have peace knowing this."

Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, showed her support by posting heart emojis on Omenihu’s Instagram.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia reacts as team retains DE Charles Omenihu (Source: Via IG/@comenihu)

In another video, posted on the Chiefs' X page, Omenihu said:

"What up, Chiefs Kingdom, man. Just put pen to paper. 9-0 is back. Much love to you all. We're going to have a great year."

He will play alongside Chris Jones and George Karlaftis to strengthen the Chiefs' defense.

Charles Omenihu Omenihu faced challenges last season

For Omenihu, the past two seasons in Kansas City have been anything but conventional.

A six-game suspension in 2023 kept him sidelined early.

But once he returned, he became crucial to the Chiefs' defense, recording seven sacks. Just as his impact was being fully realized, he suffered a devastating ACL injury in the AFC championship game against the Ravens, ending his season abruptly.

That injury carried over into 2024, limiting Omenihu to the sidelines for 11 more games.

Over two years with the Chiefs, he has played in just 23 combined regular-season and postseason contests, missing 18 in total, including Super Bowl LVIII. Despite limited opportunities, his numbers (46 tackles, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles) speak to his disruptive ability.

Before playing in Kansas City, Charles Omenihu played for H-town.

The Texans selected him in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Next, he was traded to the 49ers during the 2021 season and contributed as a rotational pass rusher.

After this, Omenihu signed with the Chiefs in 2023.

