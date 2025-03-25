Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Ava Hunt shares sneak peek into her healthy start of the day

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Ava Hunt gained attention for sharing a glimpse of her life on social media. On Friday, Ava shared a photo of how she starts the day and her healthy morning routine with her 59.2K followers

She posted a picture of her breakfast, including fresh fruits like strawberries, bananas, kiwi, melon, seeds, and a side of yogurt and honey. Ava captioned the post,

"Good morning ☀️"

Screenshot via IG/@avahunt

Ava enjoys a life in the spotlight, given being Chiefs' owner's daughter, but also prioritizes wellness and nutrition.

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and Chiefs fans are looking forward to the upcoming draft and how the team will shape up for another Super Bowl run. Meanwhile, Ava continues to share moments of her daily life, giving different perspectives on the Hunt family.

Ava Hunt's sister Gracie skipped green on St. Patrick's Day

Ava's elder sider, Gracie, shares her workout routines, healthy eating tips, and wellness advice on social IG with her 712K followers. She posted a bold selfie on St. Patrick's Day during her workout session. Instead of the traditional green, she wore a bright red crop top and matching leggings. She humorously captioned her post,

"Forgot it was St. Patrick's Day," adding laughing and four-leaf clover emojis.

Screenshot via IG/@graciehunt

Gracie is not just the Chiefs' heiress—but also a fitness entrepreneur and influencer. She is a certified nutritionist and is working on her personal training certification. Clark Hunt's daughter is always at the Arrowhead to support the Chiefs.

She was present at the 40-22 Super Bowl 59 loss that the Chiefs suffered at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in February. In an interview with People magazine, Gracie said:

"It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had. Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post game reception."

She is enjoying the offseason in her own way, except for Gracie and Ava Hunt to cheer for the Chiefs again in the next season.

