PICS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Ava pens heartfelt note as team aims for Super Bowl history

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for NFL history with a potential third straight Super Bowl win. After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, they are set for a rematch in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9.
Ava Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is proud of their team and family. After all, they're one step away from being confirmed as an NFL dynasty.
On Thursday, Ava shared an Instagram post and wrote:
"We’re going back to back…to BACK?!!? I am still so in awe of God’s faithfulness to my family and this incredible organization. Thanking Him for every second of this journey. ❤️🙏🏼 #superbowlbound #chiefskingdom."
Facing the Buffalo Bills in their AFC title game, the Chiefs barrelled ahead with a 32-29 win.
Not only did they secure another Super Bowl spot, but they also did so at their home at Arrowhead Stadium.
Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, agreeing with her daughter, added:
"Blessings upon blessings upon blessings!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️"
Of course, Ava was emotional even before they headed for the AFC game.
"Press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 3:14 ❤️ So thankful and blessed to be going back to the AFC Championship!!" Ava wrote.
No matter the result of Feb. 9, one can expect Ava and the Hunt family to cheer for their team.
