PICS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Ava pens heartfelt note as team aims for Super Bowl history

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for NFL history with a potential third straight Super Bowl win. After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, they are set for a rematch in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9.

Ava Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is proud of their team and family. After all, they're one step away from being confirmed as an NFL dynasty.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Ava hypes team as everyone aims for historic three-peat [Image credit: @avahunt IG]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, Ava shared an Instagram post and wrote:

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We’re going back to back…to BACK?!!? I am still so in awe of God’s faithfulness to my family and this incredible organization. Thanking Him for every second of this journey. ❤️🙏🏼 #superbowlbound #chiefskingdom."

Facing the Buffalo Bills in their AFC title game, the Chiefs barrelled ahead with a 32-29 win.

Not only did they secure another Super Bowl spot, but they also did so at their home at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, agreeing with her daughter, added:

"Blessings upon blessings upon blessings!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️"

Of course, Ava was emotional even before they headed for the AFC game.

"Press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 3:14 ❤️ So thankful and blessed to be going back to the AFC Championship!!" Ava wrote.

No matter the result of Feb. 9, one can expect Ava and the Hunt family to cheer for their team.

Also read: Chiefs owner's daughter Ava Hunt recaps 'blessed' moments with family ahead of AFC Championship game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.