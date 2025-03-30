PICS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt revisits tropical vacation memories with March recap

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is the social butterfly of the Chiefs team. Despite her busy schedule, she often shares moments of her life with her followers on Instagram. On Saturday, she dropped some pictures recapping her memories from March. The post consisted of several random photos, ranging from her vacation trips to her pet dog. Hunt captioned:

Postcards from March 💌

In the first photo, Hunt appeared in a one-piece blue outfit in front of a pool, while in another, she was seen enjoying a boat ride during her vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. She was accompanied by her teacup Pomeranian pet dog, Yeti.

Hunt shared several Instagram posts this week, posing in a bikini in a private pool at Cabo San Lucas. Captioning it,

“Not chasing the moment—just letting it find me 🫶🏼”

Last month, Hunt celebrated her father’s birthday at the same location. She captured several moments from the celebration and shared them in an Instagram post dated February 19, captioning:

“Happy birthday, Dad! 🎊 There’s no one easier to celebrate than you. 🤍”

Her other snaps included some mirror selfies, random objects, and her cooking skills. The last few photos in the post were from Hunt’s recent trip to Costa Rica, where she attended the wedding of her friends, Jocelyn and TJ, at a luxury resort named Pura Vida. She shared more photos on her Instagram on March 16, captioning:

“Pura Vida! Celebrating life & love—congratulations, Jocelyn & TJ!”

Hunt, known for her stylish looks, posed in a stunning pink dress.

Breakup speculations between Gracie Hunt and Cody Keith

However, a notable absence from Hunt’s March photo dump was her boyfriend, Cody Keith. The former East Carolina Pirates quarterback does not appear to be on Hunt’s Instagram follow list. In a post dated March 3, Hunt captioned:

“It’s giving How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days—but actually just me in a yellow dress, minus the love fern! 😅💛✨”

Surprisingly, Hunt has deleted all posts featuring Keith, including his appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games, leading to speculation of a possible breakup. However, neither Hunt nor Keith has confirmed anything yet.

