PHOTOS: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads with Travis Scott at Miami Grand Prix in latest IG post

At the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, turned heads with her appearance. She posted some pictures from the event on Instagram on Saturday, showcasing her stylish outfit — beige pants paired with a leopard-print tube top and matching heels. She accessorized with silver jewelry and had her hair in loose blonde curls.

In the photos, the 26-year-old was seen with actress Madison Bailey and rapper Travis Scott, among others. Scott wore a white graphic tee and black leather jacket with black trousers.

Hunt captioned the post,

“Living life in the fast lanes with @RaisingCanes.”

During the football season, Gracie Hunt was noticed for her sparkly gold minidress at the Super Bowl. She has since continued to wow with outfits like a pink gown at a wedding and a fire-red dress at a White House event.

At the Miami Grand Prix, Hunt enjoyed the day’s events. While she initially shared a picture with rapper Scott, she later posed with her new mystery man, whose potential ties to the Chiefs remain unclear.

Hunt’s fashion and social media presence continue to make her a prominent figure, even outside of the football season.

Gracie Hunt goes public with new relationship after split from Cody Keith

Gracie Hunt went public with her new relationship, having broken up with Cody Keith, a friend of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

She hinted at her new relationship at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last week, as per The Daily Mail. However, she did not reveal the identity of her new partner.

Earlier this month, she hinted at the relationship in an Instagram story taken at Arrowhead Stadium, sharing a message about meeting the person seven years ago.

She also suggested he might have some connection to the Chiefs, but hasn't confirmed it yet. The former Miss Kansas added the caption:

“After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place... all along there was some invisible string.”

Gracie Hunt goes public with new relationship after split from Cody Keith, Instagram

Hunt’s split from Keith was confirmed earlier this year. She removed photos of him from her social media, and he wasn't seen with her at major events like the Super Bowl or her birthday.

Keith is based in North Carolina and works as a real estate broker.

