Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shows interest in George Kittle’s special outfit as 49ers TE announces new podcast with wife Claire

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle previewed a new project with his wife, Claire, on Saturday. His outfit caught attention beyond the Bay Area. Kittle appeared in a black T-shirt printed with Claire’s name and photos while promoting the couple’s upcoming podcast.

Kayla Nicole, a sports broadcaster and former partner of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left a response in the comments:

“Where can I get George’s shirt!? 😍”

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's comment

Nicole was in a relationship with Kelce for five years before they ended their relationship in 2022. Nicole has reportedly been in the public eye constantly since her split. On her own platform, "The Pre-Game," Nicole explained she is "sensitive" to people's comments but dedicated to sharing her point of view.

"I'm just a human who wants to talk about my life. Sue me, sweetie! Jesus!" Nicole said on August 30.

“I don't fear necessarily being canceled because I don't think that people hold that power. I think that God has for me what God has for me, and you guys can't change the trajectory of my life, regardless of what you think of me. However, I'm sensitive. I am triggered.”

Travis Kelce backs fellow tight end's podcast launch

The podcast, titled "The Kittle Things," will debut on Tuesday. According to the couple’s Instagram video, the first episodes will feature comedian Shane Gillis and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Travis Kelce also weighed in on the announcement, posting “LETS GOOOOOOOOO” in the comments to show support for his fellow tight end.

Travis Kelce's comment

Claire Kittle often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life with George and her involvement with other 49ers families. She was at a 49ers women’s event with Kristin Juszczyk, wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Earlier this summer, Claire posted Kristian’s Off-Season brand partnership with the WNBA and posted clips from her Lake Tahoe vacation, which involved golf.

Meanwhile, George Kittle has continued to be part of San Francisco’s offense. Last season, he caught for more than 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns, which resulted in another Pro Bowl appearance. Now, headed into his ninth season, Kittle will be suiting up for the 49ers' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

