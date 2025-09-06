  • home icon
  George Kittle's wife Claire drops special message to support BFF Kristin Juszczyk's apparel brand's collaboration with WNBA

George Kittle's wife Claire drops special message to support BFF Kristin Juszczyk's apparel brand's collaboration with WNBA

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:50 GMT
George Kittle
George Kittle's wife Claire and Kristin Juszczyk (Image Source: Getty)

George Kittle's wife, Claire, cheered for her best friend Kristin Juszczyk on social media. Juszczyk's Off-Season brand has collaborated with the WNBA for an apparel deal.

Kristin started the brand earlier this year with Emma Grede, focusing on NFL merchandise before venturing into basketball. On Friday, Claire Kittle shared a post about the collaboration news on her Instagram story.

“For the ones in the back!!!” Kittle wrote.
Claire Kittle supporting Kristin Juszczyk's apparel brand/@clairekittle
Claire Kittle supporting Kristin Juszczyk's apparel brand/@clairekittle

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, along with their husbands, spent time together in Lake Tahoe during the offseason.

Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle also competed in the annual celebrity golf event, the American Century Championship, in July.

On July 26, Claire Kittle shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account of their memorable trip. She posted a reel featuring them having fun while cheering for their husbands on the greens, as well as highlights from their Lake Tahoe adventures.

"Our last hoorah before 🏈" Claire wrote:
Kittle and Juszczyk struggled with their game in the golfing event. The tight end settled in a solo 81 position, while Kyle finished in T59 position. Travis Kelce, Baker Mayfield, and Jason Kelce also competed in the tournament.

George Kittle’s wife, Claire, teams up with Kristin Juszczyk for 49ers ladies' bash

In an Instagram story on Friday, George Kittle’s wife, Claire, shared a video of her having fun with Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin. They attended the 49ers Ladies' party ahead of the start of the new season.

In the short clip, they danced with their drinks by a poolside.

“& @djjeffty with the vibes @kristinjuszczyk,” Kittle wrote.
Still from Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle
Still from Claire's Instagram story/@clairekittle

For the outing, Claire Kittle wore a white crop top paired with baggy wide-leg jeans, while Kristin styled a black top with blue denim pants and white shoes.

The San Francisco 49ers won their preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk will be in action for their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

