Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to follow in Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's footsteps for major wedding decision: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared their engagement to millions of fans. However, when it comes to their wedding, they may steer away from a public spectacle.A source told People on Tuesday that the Chiefs star and the pop icon are arranging a wedding ceremony focused on privacy instead of fanfare.They're following the lead of another NFL-Hollywood couple, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld, who kept their wedding plans private.67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: GettyKelce and Swift's relationship began in 2023. From stadium appearances to joint podcast cameos, their two-year romance has been a public fascination.“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. &quot;They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”They revealed their engagement on Aug. 26 via a joint Instagram post.“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote.The announcement, accompanied by photos of Kelce proposing in a lush outdoor setting, sent Swifties and fans into overdrive.Travis Kelce's fiancée's Rhode Island compound emerges as wedding venue frontrunner View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the couple has not confirmed a location, speculation about the venue has centered on Taylor Swift’s $38 million oceanfront estate in Westerly, Rhode Island.The mansion, often referred to as “Holiday House,” has been the backdrop for her Fourth of July gatherings. It also inspired her 2020 track “The Last Great American Dynasty.”Governor Dan McKee @GovDanMcKeeLINKRhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying.👀Reports from Page Six and Realtor.com suggested that the property, which recently underwent extensive renovations, could provide the level of privacy the couple is seeking. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee joined the conversation, posting shifty eye emojis on social media when the rumors surfaced.Meanwhile, Travis Kelce opened his 13th NFL season o Friday in São Paulo, Brazil. The Chiefs lost 24-17 to the LA Chargers.Swift is preparing to release her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on Oct. 3. She announced the project during an August appearance on Kelce’s &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast, which set a Guinness World Record for most concurrent viewers on YouTube.