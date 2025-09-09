  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to follow in Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's footsteps for major wedding decision: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to follow in Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's footsteps for major wedding decision: Report

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 09, 2025 20:01 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 28, 2024 - Source: Getty
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 28, 2024 (image credit: getty)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared their engagement to millions of fans. However, when it comes to their wedding, they may steer away from a public spectacle.

Ad

A source told People on Tuesday that the Chiefs star and the pop icon are arranging a wedding ceremony focused on privacy instead of fanfare.

They're following the lead of another NFL-Hollywood couple, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld, who kept their wedding plans private.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kelce and Swift's relationship began in 2023. From stadium appearances to joint podcast cameos, their two-year romance has been a public fascination.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source said. "They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

They revealed their engagement on Aug. 26 via a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote.

The announcement, accompanied by photos of Kelce proposing in a lush outdoor setting, sent Swifties and fans into overdrive.