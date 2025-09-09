Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's marriage planning turns easier as NFL power couple receive special offer for wedding cake

For any couple set to get married, finding the perfect wedding cake is a challenge. However, for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Buddy Valastro expressed interest in taking care of that responsibility. The "Cake Boss" posted a message on Instagram to let them know that he is willing to bake it.

The post on Friday also included a picture with Swift. It's the same one he posted on his story along with a caption.

"You know who to call if you need a wedding cake @taylorswift @killatrav," Valastro wrote.

Valastro's brief message for the couple came less than two weeks after they announced their engagement. The two had a joint Instagram post, with photos from the Chiefs' tight end's romantic proposal.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote on Instagram on Aug. 26.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been embracing no wedding phase post-engagement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift decided to put less pressure on themselves about their wedding, with the tight end focused on the NFL season. Their decision was confirmed by an unnamed source last week.

“Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," the source said on Friday, via PEOPLE. "They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now, they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it."

Travis kept it a secret from his family and friends when he would propose to Swift. When the couple got engaged, his dad, Ed Kelce, was at an Eagles practice session.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew," Ed said on Aug. 26, via News 5 Cleveland. "So, to see them together is great. I was at an (Philadelphia) Eagles practice (that) had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night.”

Following her engagement, fans expected Swift to attend Kansas City's Week 1 clash against the Chargers. However, due to a peculiar reason, the "All Too Well" singer decided to ditch the plans to travel to Brazil for the game.

