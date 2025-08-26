Alpine co-owner Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married"

Alpine F1 co-owner, Travis Kelce, and renowned American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift announced their engagement. Kelce and Swift have been dating for nearly a year, and finally took the path of engagement as per their latest social media post.Swift and Kelce shared a joint Instagram post where they shared a series of photos from their engagement. In the photos, Kelce was down in one knee in a garden laden with white and pink roses.The accompanying photos also showed the couple embracing each other, and a close-up of Swift's gorgeous diamond ring. Sharing the post with Kelce, Swift wrote, &quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.&quot;Here's the Instagram post by Taylor Swift with Alpine F1 co-owner Travis Kelce: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reports about Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce surfaced back in 2023, when the NFL player attended the &quot;Blank Space&quot; singer's eras tour. Over the years, their relationship got stronger, and on August 26, they finally announced their engagement.Travis Kelce, 35, is currently playing for the Kansas City Chiefs as the tight end and is regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the sport. Swift, on the other hand, is a 14-time Grammy-winning artist.How is Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce associated with Alpine?Travis Kelce is associated with Alpine as the co-owner of the team. He paired up with fellow NFL star Patrick Mahomes to buy Alpine F1 under Otro Capital's investing team. Speaking about the association, here's what the NFL star said:Patrick Mahomes, Adam Ray, and Travis Kelce pose during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefiting Children's Mercy Hospital on May 31, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. - Source: Getty“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said in a statement. “Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership.&quot;&quot;It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together,&quot; he further added. (Via si.com)The Otro Capital investing team also had Golf star Rory McIlroy, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, former Chelsea star Juan Mata, and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, among many others.