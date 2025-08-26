  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Alpine F1
  • Alpine co-owner Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married"

Alpine co-owner Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announce their engagement: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married"

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:46 GMT
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift - Source: Getty

Alpine F1 co-owner, Travis Kelce, and renowned American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift announced their engagement. Kelce and Swift have been dating for nearly a year, and finally took the path of engagement as per their latest social media post.

Ad

Swift and Kelce shared a joint Instagram post where they shared a series of photos from their engagement. In the photos, Kelce was down in one knee in a garden laden with white and pink roses.

The accompanying photos also showed the couple embracing each other, and a close-up of Swift's gorgeous diamond ring. Sharing the post with Kelce, Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the Instagram post by Taylor Swift with Alpine F1 co-owner Travis Kelce:

Ad

The reports about Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce surfaced back in 2023, when the NFL player attended the "Blank Space" singer's eras tour. Over the years, their relationship got stronger, and on August 26, they finally announced their engagement.

Travis Kelce, 35, is currently playing for the Kansas City Chiefs as the tight end and is regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the sport. Swift, on the other hand, is a 14-time Grammy-winning artist.

Ad

How is Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce associated with Alpine?

Travis Kelce is associated with Alpine as the co-owner of the team. He paired up with fellow NFL star Patrick Mahomes to buy Alpine F1 under Otro Capital's investing team. Speaking about the association, here's what the NFL star said:

Patrick Mahomes, Adam Ray, and Travis Kelce pose during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefiting Children&#039;s Mercy Hospital on May 31, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes, Adam Ray, and Travis Kelce pose during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefiting Children's Mercy Hospital on May 31, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. - Source: Getty
“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said in a statement. “Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership."
Ad
"It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together," he further added. (Via si.com)

The Otro Capital investing team also had Golf star Rory McIlroy, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, former Chelsea star Juan Mata, and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, among many others.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications