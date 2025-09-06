$1,600,000,000-worth Taylor Swift's refusal to spend 'tremendous cost' for peculiar reason led to missing Travis Kelce's Chiefs game in Brazil: Report

Fans anxiously waited for Taylor Swift to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' first regular-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the "Blank Space" singer ended up missing out on the clash. The Chiefs lost the game 27-21 at the Neo Química Arena in Brazil.

But it wasn't until Saturday that the actual reason behind Swift's absence from the Brazil game came into light through a report by The Daily Mail. An unnamed source told the publication that she wanted to save the massive cost of security for her throughout the trip, leading to the decision to miss out on attending Kelce's game.

"The travel and the cost and most importantly the security," the source reported. "Which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost, are all the reasons Taylor didn't go to the game to see Travis play. She would have wanted her security team there a few days ahead to make sure everything was OK."

After adding up all the expenses related to travel and security, there would have been a "tremendous cost" that Swift had to pay in order to be in Berlin for a short trip. Instead of that, the "All Too Well" singer stayed back and enjoyed watching the game from her comfort space.

"It ended up being the smart thing to do, it was easier not to move mountains to watch one game," the source further added.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement received a wholesome reaction from Eli Manning's daughters

Being huge fans of Taylor Swift, Eli Manning's daughters were excited after hearing the tight end's engagement news with Taylor Swift. In fact, the young kids even started daydreaming about attending the couple's wedding.

“My three girls were very excited about it," Manning said via PEOPLE. "Like, all of a sudden my phone just started ringing with FaceTimes and all of them texting and like, ‘Call me. Dad, call me.’ So they were very excited to tell me about the news yesterday."

The superstar couple hasn't announced their wedding date yet.

