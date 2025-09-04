"They're not going to be invited": Eli Manning admits his daughters hoped to score Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding calls after engagement news

Eli Manning's daughters, Ava, Lucy and Caroline, are huge fans of Taylor Swift. When they heard about her engagement to Travis Kelce, they started daydreaming about attending their wedding. However, their father gave them a reality check they weren't expecting.

Ad

PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Manning on Wednesday, where he recalled his daughters' reaction to the engagement. He shared that they "were very excited" after hearing the news.

“My three girls were very excited about it," Manning said. "Like, all of a sudden my phone just started ringing with FaceTimes and all of them texting and like, ‘Call me. Dad, call me.’ So they were very excited to tell me about the news yesterday."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Manning, her daughters assumed that "they're going to be invited to the wedding."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Just joking," Manning said. "They're not going to be invited.”

The retired quarterback also opened up about how he felt about Kelce getting engaged to Swift. Manning shared his expectations for the couple's wedding.

“Happy for Travis and Taylor, and their engagement," Manning said. "It's been fun to watch their journey over the last few years. And I'm sure the wedding will be fabulous."

Ad

Travis Kelce shed light on bachelor party plans ahead of wedding with Taylor Swift

Just over a week after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement, there has been a lot of buzz among fans about their wedding. While there haven't been many details shared by the couple about their preparations, Kelce spoke about the bachelor party plans.

Ad

"Bachelor party? Man, how do you even know there's a bachelor party coming, you know," Kelce said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast. "I haven't thought about it for one second."

Before Eli Manning shared his views on Kelce and Swift's engagement, Chiefs coach Andy Reid dropped his take on the couple's relationship milestone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.