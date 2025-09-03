Travis Kelce gets candid about bachelor party plans before his wedding with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 26 and sent their fans into a frenzy. The Kelce brothers discussed the engagement and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's transition to wedding planning on Wednesday.Jason Kelce told his brother that others involved with the podcast, particularly its producers, wanted to know if they were invited to his bachelor party. Travis revealed that he hadn't thought about having a bachelor party. The three-time Super Bowl champion added that he would let them know if and when he decides he wants to have one.&quot;Bachelor party? Man, how do you even know there's a bachelor party coming, you know,&quot; Travis said (4:51) on Wednesday, via the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast. &quot;I haven't thought about it for one second.&quot;Travis revealed that Thursday's Cincinnati Bearcats game was the first time he called Swift his &quot;fiancee.&quot; He also admitted that he still gets &quot;giddy&quot; about their recent engagement.Jason Kelce is unsure if he will be Travis Kelce's best manJason Kelce and Travis Kelce have a tight sibling bond. It led some to assume that Jason would be the best man in Travis and Taylor Swift's wedding.Jason revealed on Tuesday that he wasn't certain if he would have that role. He shared his desire but also mentioned that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a lot of close friends.“Hopefully I'm the best man,&quot; Jason said on Tuesday, via the &quot;Bussin' with the Boys&quot; podcast. &quot;We'll See. Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”Travis was Jason's best man when he married his wife, Kylie, in April 2018. If Travis picks Jason to stand next to him on his big day, his speech at the reception would likely be one for the ages.