"That’s not an easy thing": Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares candid reaction to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid reacted to Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end proposed to his lady love in a dreamy, flower-filled garden and broke the news with a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

Amid all the well-wishes and blessings for the newly engaged couple, the Chiefs' coach shared his thoughts on their engagement on Sports Radio 810 WHB.

"Listen, I’m happy for 'em," Reid said on Friday. "It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, that’s not an easy thing to really fall in love and it seems like they’re there. I think it’s a great deal for both of them.

"They like being around each other and that’s a plus I think. They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right, so its kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do."

Sports Radio 810 WHB @SportsRadio810 Andy Reid is happy for his newly engaged TE Travis Kelce and fiancé Taylor Swift 💍 ​ “It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, that’s not an easy thing to 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 fall in love and it seems like they’re there.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since mid-2023. He attended her Eras Tour concert in July that year and later expressed his wish to date the Grammy-winning singer.

Despite her busy schedule during the Eras Tour, Swift surprised many when she attended multiple Chiefs games to cheer for Kelce. She was also present at the 2025 Super Bowl championship, where the Chiefs were in contention to make a three-peat and create history. However, they lost the game 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Erin Andrews shares details on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story

Sports analyst Erin Andrews, a friend of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, shared details about the couple last week in an episode of the Calm Down podcast. She spoke about the couple's chemistry during Swift’s appearance on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast earlier this month.

"When they’re around each other, they’re always kissing. They’re always touching. You saw it on the podcast,” Andrews said (via Page Six).

“She’s a 20 out of 20. She is so much fun. We love them, we are happy for them and we are happy to report back that, yes, the long-awaited meeting did happen and it exceeded expectations because she is as advertised and a whole lot more," she added.

Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Travis Kelce on the podcast and also surprised fans with the announcement of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

