On Wednesday, May 14, police officers discovered human remains near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, PEOPLE reported.

According to the outlet, a human leg bone was found just blocks away from the mansion where Swift has previously hosted multiple star-studded gatherings. However, the Blank Space singer hasn't visited the property in recent months.

TMZ shared the news on its X handle on Friday, May 16. The tweet quickly went viral, receiving more than 1.3K likes within hours. Netizens reacted swiftly, with one of them commenting:

"She does not even own the property anymore."

Some joked that the remains belonged to one of Taylor Swift's exes, while others expressed their appreciation for the mansion.

"Was it one of her exes?" commented an X user.

"Kinda reminds me of that Waylon Jennings’s song about a missing person and this turbo growth rose bush in the background yard" added another.

"I love that house though. Every magazine they show it in I sit there and fantasize" wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, several netizens criticized the media outlet for using Swift's name as clickbait.

"You’ll just stick her name on anything for clicks, huh?" asked a fourth user.

"BREAKING: Armed robbery committed at gas station in a state which Taylor Swift once drove through about 17 years ago…IMPORTANT" posted a fifth one.

"If anyone would actually read the article it willl tell you the leg was found blocks away from her house saying no foul play, And Taylor hasn’t been there in a while" commented a seventh one.

Blake Lively reportedly threatens Taylor Swift, a new filing by Justin Baldoni's lawyers claims

Apart from the human remains found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, the Bad Blood singer is also making headlines due to her connection to the ongoing Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama.

Last week, Swift was subpoenaed by Baldoni's lawyers in court for her association with Lively. Both Reynolds and Lively pushed back against the subpoena, which was issued to Venable, the law firm representing Taylor.

In response, Baldoni's lawyers submitted a letter to the judge on Wednesday, May 14, supporting their argument of why the subpoena is necessary for the case.

In the letter, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, wrote:

"The Lively Defendants' insistence that the Subpoena seeks irrelevant information is wrong."

Freedman added that he had received a tip from a source "who is highly likely to have reliable information" claiming that Blake asked Taylor to delete their text messages.

The source alleged that Lively's attorney demanded Taylor Swift release "a statement of support for Ms. Lively" on social media and threatened to release private text messages Blake possessed if Swift didn't comply with it.

In response, Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, issued a statement calling Baldoni's claim "categorically false," adding:

"We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality... We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here."

A source also told PEOPLE that Hugh Jackman may soon be subpoenaed as well.

Besides being close friends with Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift is also the godmother of their four children.

