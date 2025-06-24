“She just being honest and realistic” — Netizens react as Keke Palmer says she does not mind dating men who earn less

Singer Keke Palmer recently called out double standards. During her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy program on Sunday, June 22, 2025, Palmer told host Bevy Smith to let successful women date "who they want."

Ad

During their conversation, Smith brought up Oprah Winfrey and her partner, businessman Stedman Graham, stating that the latter has been the "butt of jokes" for decades for having a net worth less than Winfrey's. In response, Palmer noted that it stemmed from "gender rules," adding:

"Nobody cares when a man finds his woman under a bridge," adding, "I frankly don't care. If thats who you love, thats who you love. Why do we (women) have to deal with that?"

Ad

Trending

Ad

As the interview went viral, internet users were quick to react. One wrote:

"She just being honest and realistic."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Many praised Keke Palmer for being "wise beyond her years."

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Meanwhile, others disagreed, some even bringing up the singer's unsuccessful past relationships.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Keke Palmer talks money and relationships

During the interview, Keke Palmer rhetorically questioned people criticizing Oprah Winfrey's relationship with Stedman Graham. She continued:

Ad

"That the weird thing about powerful women, what we're left with. So, I'm supposed to find love but he's gotta have a certain amount of money."

Ad

Palmer explained that "nobody care(d)" about that. She went on to add that Stedman himself was "esteemed" and had a successful career. He was just not Oprah. She also explained that growing up, her father told her a man needed to "treat (her) right" and "handle and service" her in whatever way she needed. Keke Palmer added:

"Let me tell you something that Keke dont need... Money... from nobody."

Ad

She went on to point out that this was what she meant when she sang, "you was 'posed to be my Stedman," in her song Off Track from her new visual album, Just Keke.

Notably, the project chronicles the last two years of her life as she navigated her public breakup from her ex, Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Leo. The title is a reference to Keke Palmer's former BET talk show of the same name. It is structured as a variety talk show and features songs referencing Whitney Houston and Brandy (who played Cinderella in the 1997 TV movie).

Ad

Ad

The pair had been dating on and off since 2021 and welcomed Leo in February 2023. However, things took a turn in July the same year after Jackson made comments about Palmer's outfit during an Usher concert in Las Vegas. They broke up soon after, and both filed their respective restraining orders against each other. They have since buried the hatchet and share an amicable co-parenting relationship.

During an interview with People magazine this month, Keke Palmer revealed she shared the project with Darius Jackson once she completed it. She noted that he told her he was "proud of (her)" after listening to it. Palmer went on to explain that they both have "grown a lot" since their split and focused on being who Leo needs them to be.

Ad

Just Keke is available to stream online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More