"She was robbed" - Fans left unimpressed as Tyla beats Sexyy Red for Best New Artist at BET Awards 2024 

South African artist Tyla won the Best International Act and Best New Artist Award at the BET Awards this year. The musician was competing against numerous other artists, including Sexyy Red, for the Best New Artist Award.

Many were not impressed with the former winning the Best New Artist award at the Sunday, June 30, 2024, event over Red. Under The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post, one person commented:

Comment on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Tyla, who has amassed a massive following after the release of her hit track Water, was up against Sexyy Red, October London, 41, 4Bratz, Ayra Starr, Bossmon Dlow, and Fridayy for the Best New Artist award. She ended up taking home the award that honors Black excellence in the entertainment and urban culture.

Trending

While acknowledging Sexyy Red in her winning speech for the Best New Artist, Tyla said:

“To start with, I love Sexxy Red. I can’t believe how much I love her. I just want to give Africa my sole dedication. I want to dedicate this one, you know, to all the African superstars who came before me but were never given the same opportunity that I am. Yeah, it’s just amazing. And Africa to the world guys!”

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red's fans seemed disappointed to see Red not win the BET Award. Some other comments read:

Netizens react to the BET New Artist winner (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

At the time of writing this article, Sexyy Red herself had not taken to social media to address the internet’s opinion. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

Netizen's comments on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Apart from winning the aforementioned two awards, Tyla was also nominated for the BET Awards’ Viewer’s Choice Award and Best Female R&B/ Pop Artist award. Nonetheless, many netizens voiced their feelings over Sexyy Red not taking home the Best New Artist award.

More comments by fans (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Meanwhile, some came to Tyla's defense and congratulated her for the win.

Expand Tweet

"Tyla gave such an amazing performance for people who don’t deserve her. Busy asking why Sexxy Red didn’t win best new artist over her," one person said.

Sexyy Red and Tyla performed at the BET Awards 2024

After accepting her two awards, Tyla took to the BET Awards stage once more to perform Jump, the song that features Gunna and Skillibeng. The song was featured on her debut self-titled album.

The trending musician appeared at the event in a stunning Versace gown that included stud detailing and a halter neckline. The dress is part of the designer’s 2004 runway debut animal print line.

Sexyy Red also performed at the BET 2024 awards. While performing U My Everything and Get It Sexyy in the Peacock Theater, she wore a red gown. She performed the latter hit track on a backdrop that resembled the White House.

Sexyy Red is scheduled to go on her Sexyy Red 4 President US Tour. The musician has planned to hit 26 cities and will kick it off in August in Seattle, with her last date being October 1 in Nashville.

Many fans are eager to see her perform in her hometown of St. Louis on September 13. Singers including BlakelANA, Loe Shimmy, and Hunxho will be part of her opening act. Sexyy Red is also expected to appear at the Wireless Festival, Roskilde, and Rolling Loud Europe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback