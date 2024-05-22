"She's also so hip to music and things that are coming out" — Stranger Things' Joe Keery opens up on Taylor Swift approving one of his hit songs

Joe Keery recently appeared for a conversation on The Spout Podcast, where he opened up about a moment when Taylor Swift praised one of his music projects. While the Stranger Things star is mostly known to everyone for his flawless acting skills, he has additionally pursued a career as a musician.

The actor said in the podcast that Swift appreciated his work on the song End of Beginning. He revealed that he has met Swift a few times in the past and added:

"She just said that she had heard the song, and you know, obviously I'm like, 'What? You heard that song? How the hell did you hear that song?'"

Joe Keery expressed his happiness after knowing that Taylor Swift heard the song and called her a "music lover."

"And she's also so hip to new music and things that are coming out. And so, I guess it's not shocking to me because she's like a big fan of music and just digs around and finds stuff," he continued.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift is enjoying the success of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April this year. Apart from getting positive reactions, the album also grabbed the first spot on the US Billboard 200 alongside other charts.

Joe Keery has released a few successful projects as a musician

As mentioned, Joe Keery's work in the world of music has been equally praised, as have his performances on screen. Notably, he was a guitarist and vocalist for the rock band Post Animal before making his acting debut. He left the group in 2019 due to a busy schedule where he had to adjust the timing for Stranger Things.

A year before leaving the band, Keery spoke to the Alternative Press, saying that his exit was necessary so that his commitment to Stranger Things would not leave any kind of negative impact on the group.

"Those guys are such talented musicians… I think it's important that they're hitting the pavement for a while and making a name for themselves and it's not necessarily associated with Stranger Things," he said.

Despite leaving the band, Joe Keery continued with his solo career, where his first album, Twenty Twenty, was released in September 2019. This was followed by Decide in 2022, and both managed to remain on top of the charts for a long time.

He released an EP titled D-Sides in November last year. Furthermore, he is known for singles such as Figure You Out, Keep Your Head Up, Mortal Projections, Change, and more.

Joe Keery addresses the progress on the upcoming season of Stranger Things

The fourth season of the Netflix horror series ended on a cliffhanger, due to which fans are eagerly waiting for the final installment. While the upcoming season was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, it is currently in the production phase. Joe Keery recently appeared on The Spout Podcast, but he did not reveal much about the fifth season.

However, he mentioned a few details on how things have been going so far and said:

"We're just plunking away and trying to serve these scripts that these guys have written and do our best job because once again they've like come through in a cool way and written some unbelievable stuff, so just trying to do the material justice."

Although Netflix has not revealed a specific release date, Stranger Things season 5 is reportedly scheduled to premiere sometime in 2025.