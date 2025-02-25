"She wants to be Rihanna so bad" — Internet reacts to Beyonce starring in a new video for Levi's

Netizens have reacted to Beyonce starring in the second advertisement video as part of her Reiimagine campaign with Levi's. Titled Pool Hall, it also features veteran actor Timothy Olyphant and takes inspiration from the iconic 1991 advertisement by Levi's of the same name.

In the 17-second video, Queen Bey takes on a local shark (played by Timothy Olyphant) in a pool game while wearing Levi's jeans. Her denim-on-denim look, combined with her confident gameplay in the video, left a mark in the minds of the viewers.

Netizens on X have been divided in their reaction to the advertisement campaign by Beyonce. While some have waxed lyrical about Queen Bey, others have been skeptical. User @imnotarianator opined that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker was trying to emulate Rihanna, writing:

"She wants to be Rihanna so bad."

"How did the least talented one from Destinys Child end up being the most successful," commented another.

"Like she would ever be around a place like that. Biggest poser ever," another opined.

"She don’t talk to her fans anymore, when she does she always trying to sell y’all sh*t," commented a user on X.

Several fans, meanwhile, raved about Queen Bey.

"Queen Beyonce doesn't need any Brand but Brands need our Queen Beyonce," a user commented.

"Can't wait to see it. Beyonce always brings the heat," opined another.

"Now I gotta buy some Levi’s in this Florida heattttt omg," declared a user.

"If Beyonce says jeans are back, then jeans are definitely back," one netizen announced.

Some other reactions are as follows:

"Are they making custom jeans these days? Only for Beyonce," interrogated a user.

"Bingo. And the Queen drops another...couldn't care less about these Jeans..., but the Queen looks great in this pair and in the ad. Bravo," wrote another on X.

Levi's teamed up with the Grammy-winning director Melina Matsoukas to create the latest iteration of their Reiimagine advertisement campaign. The first video of the campaign was called Launderette.

Beyonce won her career's first Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter in 2025

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Beyonce claimed her first Album of the Year win at the Grammys this year for her 2024 chartbuster, Cowboy Carter. The Annual Grammy Awards 2025 ceremony was held on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Comedian and television personality Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the fifth consecutive time.

Queen Bey led the Grammy nominations this year, bagging nods in 11 categories. Other artists leading the nominations list included Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish.

For Album of the Year, Queen Bey was nominated alongside artists like Chappell Roan (The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess), Jacob Collier (Djesse Vol. 4), Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department), Charli XCX (BRAT), Billie Eilish (HIT ME HARD AND SOFT), Andre 3000 (New Blue Sun), Sabrina Carpenter (Short n' Sweet).

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented the award to Queen Bey, who thanked them in her acceptance speech for their incessant efforts to help people fight against the catastrophic California wildfires.

"I just feel full and very honored. It's been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work," she added.

Queen Bey also thanked Linda Martell, a veteran country artist of color who has been referenced in her Cowboy Carter song, The Linda Martell Show.

In addition to Album of the Year, the songstress bagged Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted (along with Miley Cyrus) and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

The three Grammy wins brought her total tally to a record-extending 35 Grammys.

