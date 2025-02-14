"Shots fireddddd" — Internet reacts to Gordo saying 2025 will be the year to get rid of "one trick pony producers" who make "1 genre of music"

Nicaraguan-American DJ and record producer Gordo, formally known as Carnage, took to X to declare 2025 as the year of banishing "one trick pony producers." On February 14, 2025, he posted his thoughts on producers who make only "1 genre of music," writing:

"This will be the year that we get rid of all of these one trick pony producers…. If you can only make 1 genre of music… get back to work…"

While the DJ did not name anyone directly, many assumed he was taking a shot at Mustard, the producer behind some of Kendrick Lamar's latest hits, including the Drake diss track Not Like Us and the GNX track TV Off.

However, neither Gordo nor Mustard has confirmed or acknowledged this speculation. That did not stop netizens from joining in on the fun, with one user tweeting:

"Shots fireddddd (side eye emoji)."

Several netizens took this as an opportunity to troll Mustard, tagging him in the replies and posting their opinions about him.

"@mustard I hope you’re seeing this you high calorie human," one person posted.

"Gordo v Mustard beef wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card," another user added.

"Yeah @mustard! Stop using Bay Area sound to get a hit! We don’t rock with you! Stick to that LA sound," someone else commented.

"MUSTAAAAAARRRRRDDDDD U HEARD? Lmaoo," another user wrote.

However, others took to trolling Gordo for the post, claiming he wasn't qualified enough to make a post like this.

"You gotta get in top 50 producers before you can make statements like this," one person tweeted.

"U gotta stand on ur own without drake if ur talking like this," another person added.

"Bro you literally make mid a** dance music," someone else commented.

"Remember when you had people ghost producing for you and you had to change your name," another user posted.

Have Mustard and Gordo ever feuded?

Mustard and Gordo were seemingly caught in the crosshairs during the high-octane rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake in 2024. Mustard took Lamar's side after producing Not Like Us for the rapper, while the DJ aligned with Drake, featuring the Canadian rapper in two songs from his July 2024 album Diamante.

Although the two producers have never directly feuded, media personality DJ Akademiks claimed Mustard believed that Drake told Gordo to release Diamante around the same time he released his new album, Faith of a Mustard Seed, to mess with the sales numbers.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, both albums were released on July 26, 2024, with Mustard's album reportedly selling 18K units in its first week, while Gordo's album sold less. In an August 2024 Rumble livestream, Akademiks claimed Mustard told him:

"That n***a Drake is doing s**t behind the scenes... f*cking with people... thats why I know what Yachty is saying is cap. Yachty is saying the n***a is not bothered. The n***a is mad bothered."

Prior to this, Mustard had gone on a tirade on X on August 2 after being trolled for celebrating his 18K first-week sale, as reported by Complex. In one post, he accused Drake of telling Gordo to release Diamante on the same day as his album, asking Akademiks to post the latter's first-week sales for comparison.

In another post, Mustard claimed album sales were a form of "white supremacy," alleging that Drake bots were trying to "fade" him. He also claimed the Canadian rapper was the "Malcolm X of white people."

Meanwhile, Gordo seemingly defended Mustard weeks after the latter made these allegations but also dubbed Mustard a "strange guy." In an X post uploaded on August 25, he wrote:

"I will not tolerate any dj mustard slander…. That guy is a fucking legend… made multiple classics.. and had one the most iconic runs ever as a producer… he’s just a strange guy."

The "strange guy" was seemingly a reference to Mustard calling Drake a "strange guy" in an interview with the Los Angeles Times around the same timeframe. During the interview, Mustard added that he had no desire to work with Drake following his feud with Lamar.

Gordo and Drake have collaborated several times before Diamante on many of Drake's albums, including Honestly, Nevermind and For All The Dogs.

