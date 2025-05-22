“So proud”- Fans react to SEVENTEEN Jun’s action sequence with Jackie Chan in ‘The Shadow’s Edge’ trailer

K-pop group SEVENTEEN's member Wen Jun-hui, aka Jun, is making waves in the entertainment industry. Known for his singing skills, the young actor is now set to appear in an action film, The Shadow's Edge, alongside veteran actor Jackie Chan.

A new 15-second trailer for the film was recently released at the 2025 China Film Fair (Xiamen) and the 27th National Film Promotion Conference. Fans were excited to see the singer-actor in a new avatar. Here's how the fans reacted to Jun's fight scene with Jackie Chan in the new trailer:

"Screen: fighting for their lives Me: *crying* „I’m so proud""

"He's so frikin COOL! Waaaah I'm so proud!"- a user wrote.

"I can't believe my eyes are really seeing THIS - I am so freaking proud of you Wen Jun Hui!"- a fan wrote.

"OHMYGHAAAAD HOW CAN I SCREAM IN SILENT MODE!?!??!?! IM HERE AT WORK GHAAAAD MY MOON JUNNIE AAAAAAAAHHHHHHH," another fan replied.

Some fans also wrote that they were at school when they saw the trailer featuring the SEVENTEEN member. Here's what other netizens shared:

"Oh my god!!!! I'm at school, I'm not allowed to shout. Hahaha JUNHUI you're so cool!"- a fan wrote.

"I wanted his character to be on Jackie's side but villain Jun is equally bada*s."- another fan wrote.

"OOD MORNING??!?!??!! OMAYYYGGAADD YOU'RE SO F*CKING COOL, JUN!! HOPING IT WILL RELEASE WORLDWIDE,"- another fan replied.

All you need to know about Jun's upcoming movie, The Shadow's Edge, with Jackie Chan

The Shadow's Edge is an action thriller film starring Jackie Chan. The idol will be playing an antagonist role in the film. In January, the idol shared images with Jackie Chan and the rest of the cast to mark a wrap on the filming.

The movie also stars Zhang Zifeng and Ci Sha in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan plays the role of a retired detective who is called back to investigate a new case regarding a high-tech criminal gang. The movie sees a clash of old versus new as the detectives join forces to bring down the gang.

According to Deadline, the movie is slated to release in China sometime this year. Following that, it will be released worldwide as well. The movie, directed by Larry Yang, was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival this year as well. This is the second time that Jackie Chan and Larry Yang have worked together. The first time was for the 2023 film Ride On, where Jackie Chan played the role of an aged and struggling stuntman.

In other news, SEVENTEEN is set to release their 5th album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, on Monday, May 26, 2025.

