"SEVENTEEN would not be popular" — Jun speaks up on the band receiving criticism from a director during their debut, leaving fans enraged

On May 23, 2024, SEVENTEEN's idol Jun revealed that the group was criticized by a director after their debut. Koreaboo reported that the artist recalled his past experiences during a recent Chinese interview where he mentioned how the group members were humiliated by others during their initial years.

Jun shared a story of how SEVENTEEN would greet music producers and directors before recording their songs. Often the director(s) would tell them that the 13-piece group wouldn't become successful. Jun stated that they would all just quietly listen to all the criticism and get back to working hard with a smile.

"Not long after our debut, we went to a show and had to greet the director before recording. The director said that he thought svt [sic] would not be popular, but we still had to smile at him, then continued to work hard." (as reported by Koreaboo and translated by X user @menjunfei)

Fans were enraged as they heard Jun elaborate on this humiliating incident from the group's debut era. They took X (formerly Twitter) by storm and highlighted the group's success and hard work.

"I cannot even imagine how many insults seventeen had to face and endure during their rookie days and I'm glad they were not discouraged by it instead they proved to all those people who doubted them that they were wrong," an X user wrote.

"I mean it when I say SEVENTEEN is such a big inspiration. Throughout their career, they were told face-to-face that they'll fail. Boys turned all that hatred into fuel to keep their fire burning to reach at the top. And here they are!," another fan commented.

"And this is why carats get mad as hell when someone on twitter dot com discredits seventeen. To simply sayt"they went thru so much & they worked hard" is an understatement. They went through ehell & high water to be where they are now & there are evidences of that on the internet," an X user wrote.

Netizens provided examples of how the K-pop group members responded to the critiques, whether it was in song or even in Woozi's moving statement at the 2023 MAMA Awards. They also discussed that SEVENTEEN put in a great deal of effort and commitment to get to where they are, despite the critical remarks.

"The bullying SVT had to go through from the industry during their rookies years is crazy. Their countless stories about people always putting them down plus they were so young then too. I’m so amazed they’re able to remain good natured & amiable after all they’ve been through," a fan mentioned .

"I heard this a lot from SVT. I think this was the same reference of woozi and s.coups after they won Daesang at MAMAs. But I still don't know what show and who it was," a comment read.

"Tbh this is probably why Mingyu's line in LALALI (“split the money in one thirteenth/but still stuffed) is one of my favorites: it's the ultimate slap in the face to everyone in the early days who had no faith or belief in them because of the size of the grp," an X user wrote.

SEVENTEEN's decade-long journey to success as a self-producing idol group and their growing popularity

SEVENTEEN is well-known as a self-producing idol group. Their members compose their own music, write songs, and choreograph live shows as well. Since their debut, the group has earned six Bonsang (major prize) and six Daesang (grand prize) honors.

In their debut year, the 13-piece group won three rookie awards. They bagged the MAMA Awards for the "Best Dance Performance" category in 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023. At the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards on October 28, 2020, SEVENTEEN was given a Prime Minister's Commendation in recognition of their contributions to the growth of South Korea's modern pop culture and artistic expression.

In 2021, the ensemble made appearances on the Kelly Clarkson Show and Ellen DeGeneres Show, and on The James Corden Show. They made history with their performances on the American chat shows Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live the same year.

In November 2023, the K-pop boy band performed and participated in a discussion during a special UNESCO Youth Forum session in Paris. The discussion took place during the general conference of the education and culture agency. More than 1,300 individuals from across the world, including delegates from 170 youth organizations and leaders from UNESCO's 194 member states, attended the event.

SEVENTEEN discussed the value of education, the need for youth to stand together, and how education may impact the future throughout their 60-minute session.

SEVENTEEN released their comeback album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, comprising 33 tracks on April 29, 2024. They are set to conclude their FOLLOW AGAIN tour with concerts at the Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan, on May 25 and 26, 2024.