SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN movie reportedly set to hit cinemas worldwide in August 2024

SEVENTEEN is reportedly set to release its 'FOLLOW' AGAIN tour in cinemas worldwide in August 2024. This was officially announced by HYBE and Pledis Entertainment on Weverse.

The initial FOLLOW tour by the 13-member popular boy band, which took place from July 2023 to January 2024 and featured stops in South Korea, Japan, Bangkok, and the Philippines, was extended by the 'FOLLOW' AGAIN tour. The band's agency, Pledis Entertainment, had explained that the encore tour was a thank you to all of the fans who have shown their support for the band.

The encore leg was extended to Incheon, Osaka, and Yokohama in East Asia with six scheduled concerts from March to May of this year.

SEVENTEEN dropped a brand new album in April 2024

The popular boy band from HYBE Corporation's affiliate company, Pledis Entertainment, released their comeback album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, on April 29, 2024. The full-length album is divided into two parts and contains a total of 33 tracks, including new renditions of their old hits such as Adore U, Mansae, HOT, Very Nice, CALL CALL CALL!, Not Alone (Korean Ver.), and more.

The album, which clocks in at just over 96 minutes, includes four brand-new songs in addition to all of SEVENTEEN's Korean language hits and Korean translations of their Japanese-language hits from their nine-year debut. Woozi, a member of the band, is credited for both music and lyrics on all 33 tracks.

The four new tracks on the album are MAESTRO (title track), Spell, performed by the performance sub-unit, Cheers To Youth by the band's vocal line, and LALALI by the Hip-Hop team.

The K-pop group released their much-awaited album amidst their ongoing extended tour segment, 'FOLLOW' AGAIN, which still has four scheduled shows in Japan. SEVENTEEN commenced their Seoul encore leg on March 30, 2024, at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, and concluded it at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 28, in Seoul.

The scheduled encore concerts for May 2024 are:

18: Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Stadium Nagai (NEW)

19: Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Stadium Nagai (NEW)

25: Yokohama, Japan, Nissan Stadium (NEW)

26: Yokohama, Japan, Nissan Stadium (NEW)

The upcoming concert film will give fans (CARATs) a chance to witness the marvel of SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW encore on big screens. CARATs, who couldn't get a ticket for the shows or simply couldn't go for the concerts for some reason, would finally get a chance to experience the surreal aura of the group's LIVE performances, their hard work, and their love for their fans.

More about the band's new release, 17 IS RIGHT HERE

The main song, MAESTRO incorporates parts from earlier songs to express the group's shared belief that the past should not be forgotten, but rather used as inspiration for future endeavors. This belief is reinforced as the K-pop group approaches their tenth anniversary together.

Given how close-knit the members of the group are, the message of MAESTRO—everyone can all work together to transform the world and control their universe—is fitting.

During their April 28, 2024, concert SEVENTEEN performed MAESTRO for the first time ahead of the album's April 29 release.

In other developments, Pledis Entertainment's SEVENTEEN made history as the first K-pop and Korean act to have three albums sold over 2 million units each on Hanteo.

The record holds even more significance since they are the only group to do so on the debut dates of each album (FML, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, 17 IS RIGHT HERE).