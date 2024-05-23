SEVENTEEN's hit song 'VERY NICE (아주 NICE)' set to be featured on ‘Hollywood Dream the Ride’ at Japan’s Universal Studios

Pledis Entertainment's biggest boy band SEVENTEEN is set to mark another milestone. The group's hit song, VERY NICE(아주 NICE), will now be featured at Universal Studios Japan's upcoming event with HYBE in Osaka.

Japanese media outlet ORICON NEWS reported on May 22, 2024, that the song, which was released seven years ago, will be played at the "Hollywood Dream - The Ride". The "SEVENTEEN x Hollywood Dream The Ride" is scheduled to be held from July 3 to September 5 in Osaka.

In association with HYBE JAPAN, Universal Studios Japan (USJ) will host a second event "NO LIMIT! Summer Dance Night with HYBE JAPAN" from July 3, 2024, until August 22, 2024. This event will take place for a limited period of time and will be held in New York. Moreover, it will only take place on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays in July.

SEVENTEEN's songs grace Universal Studios Japan and HYBE's first collaboration in two different events

For the New York event, a carefully curated selection of songs from eight of HYBE Labels' globally popular artists is included in the setlist. The groups are BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, &TEAM, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

These groups' tracks will be played during a DJ time that will take place on the aforementioned days. HYBE artists such as LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, and more, won't be heard at the event.

ORICON NEWS also reported that fans will get a chance to indulge in a wonderful journey on the roller coaster ride. The event is set to help fans experience floating through the skies while listening to their favorite SEVENTEEN music at the famous "Hollywood Dream- The Ride." The 13-member band's song will be played on "Hollywood Dream - The Ride" and "Hollywood Dream - The Ride - Backdrop."

SEVENTEEN's fans were thrilled over the announcement of the summer nights organized by HYBE Japan. Additionally, fans added some humor to the news as they took social media by storm and joked about listening to VERY NICE(아주 NICE) while going on a rollercoaster.

Meanwhile, at the New York event, the DJ setlist for the dance segment will be played for around 30 minutes during the first and second dance sequence hours. The idol groups' music videos will be featured during the dance showtime.

The DJ sets will showcase the songs from HYBE Labels musicians with a variety of special effects, such as smoke, bubble machines, and water effects. Furthermore, popular park characters, including Minions, Sesame Street pals, Hello Kitty, and chic dancers, will also make an appearance on the dance stage to provide an evening of entertainment at the venue.

Here are the event details:

SEVENTEEN x Hollywood Dream The Ride: July 3 (Wednesday) - September 5 (Thursday), 2024

Venue: Universal Studios Japan (USJ, Konohana-ku, Osaka)

Universal Studios Japan (USJ, Konohana-ku, Osaka) Special Note: The highlighted time frame might alter at any time

NO LIMIT! Summer Dance Night with HYBE JAPAN:

Time: July 3, 2024 to August 22, 2024

July 3, 2024 to August 22, 2024 Special Note: Only held on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays in July, excluding July 3, 2024

Only held on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays in July, excluding July 3, 2024 Venue: Gramercy Park, New York

Gramercy Park, New York Performance time and frequency: 30 minutes (twice a day)

In other news, SEVENTEEN released their comeback album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024. The album has 33 songs including a new rendition of VERY NICE(아주 NICE) and four brand-new tracks.