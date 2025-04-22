"Something he should’ve taken to the grave" —Internet reacts to Tech N9ne claiming he was in love with his 7th grade teacher and got intimate with her

On Monday, April 21, Tech N9ne joined Bunnie Xo in an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast on YouTube.

A video clip from the interview, where Tech N9ne - born Aaron Dontez Yates - recounted an incident from his teen years, was later posted on X by @ArtOfDialogue_.

The video clip - where the rapper recalled getting intimate with his seventh-grade teacher - has since gone viral, receiving more than 275K views and 1.5K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Something he should've taken to the grave."

Some netizens mentioned how any teacher involved in something like that should be sent to prison.

"He would've been 13. For any woman of any age to be messing around with a 13 year old is straight up weird and they need help" - commented an X user.

"Ain't no double standard. They should all go to jail. This lady (Mary Kay Letourneau) made big headlines in the 90's and married her victim after jail" - added another.

"I hate how certain men on here act like there wasn't at least one teacher they were attracted to and fantasized about in 6-12" - wrote a third netizen.

"And why is there a double standard? Who created the double standard?" - replied a fourth one.

Meanwhile, others speculated that netizens would reverse search for Tech N9ne's teacher now.

"As a dude that wanted to hit one of my teachers. Salute!" - posted a fifth netizen.

"Females are bigger predators than men cause they get away with it" - commented a sixth one.

"The way they are about to reverse search who this teacher is…" - added a seventh user.

Tech N9ne claimed that his seventh-grade teacher used to compliment him every day

In the viral video clip, the host asks the Midwest Choppers rapper about his seventh-grade incident that involved a teacher. Yates started the story by mentioning he wouldn't be taking any names, saying:

"She was young, 21... It all started when I showed her a picture of my father as a cop... After class, when everybody was leaving, she said, 'Aaron's so cute'. She used to do it every day... then I got to skipping lunch to go visit her while she was by herself."

Tech N9ne then shared that they were caught by a student walking by, continuing:

"They called us to the office, and I was sweating. They said it was alarming, and she said, 'I would never... with a student'. I remember her pleading her case and being real serious. Nothing happened. We didn't get in trouble 'cause I didn't tell."

The Fragile rapper also shared that the two had gotten intimate after school, at the teacher's house.

Tech N9ne's interview on the Dumb Blonde podcast comes weeks after the rapper announced a new song, titled Yoda, which featured Lil Wayne. According to Yates, the song was recorded last summer and will be released as part of his LP, 5816 Forest. Yates is yet to announce a release date for the LIP.

