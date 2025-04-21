"So is she lip syncing?" — Internet reacts to viral video of SZA nearly falling over dancer's foot during Grand National Tour

Last Saturday, April 19, Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicked off their co-headlining tour, the Grand National Tour, at Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium. A video clip from the concert, in which SZA appeared to trip during a dance move, was uploaded to Instagram by @livebitez and has since gone viral.

Ad

The Love Galore singer was dancing with another dancer, a man who was dressed in a bug suit. In the clip, her foot seemingly got stuck behind the dancer's, causing both of them to stumble for a moment before they regained their balance and continued with the show.

Ad

Trending

The stumble didn't appear to affect the 35-year-old's vocal performance, prompting netizens to speculate whether she was lip-syncing at the concert, with one of them commenting:

A comment about SZA lip syncing (Screenshot via Instagram/@livebitez)

Some netizens argued that the Green Mile singer was definitely not performing live on stage, while others suggested that the backup dancer involved in the mishap was likely to be fired.

Ad

More comments about the singer's performance (Screenshot via Instagram/@livebitez)

Meanwhile, others speculated about which mistake might have caused the stumble and whether it was due to SZA or the dancer.

Ad

More comments about the singer's performance (Screenshot via Instagram/@livebitez)

USA Today reported that the opening performance of the Grand National Tour featured the duo playing 52 songs over 2.5 hours, with most of them performed in full.

Ad

SZA launched her Not Beauty cosmetics line ahead of the Grand National Tour

Ad

Just days before the Grand National Tour, SZA made headlines for launching her own cosmetics line, Not Beauty. On Not Beauty's Instagram handle, she announced that her products would debut at pop-up activations during the tour starting April 19.

The beauty line currently features lip glosses in three varieties - The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz - each priced at $23.

In a statement about Not Beauty's roots, the Jodie singer wrote:

"This wasn’t about jumping into beauty. t was about creating what I needed—something that could last through a show, a date, a full conversation. Nothing I found gave me that and still kept my lips soft. I might not know a lot about everything, but I know lips. Not Beauty is simply what worked for me, and now I’m sharing it."

Ad

According to HotNewHipHop, the cosmetic line is aligned with the ethos reflected in the Babylon singer's artistry and lifestyle, being gluten-free, cruelty-free, and entirely vegan. The lip gloss packaging features an earthy design, utilizing wood-finished containers for storage and sale.

In addition to her work in cosmetics, SZA made her Hollywood debut this year. Earlier in 2025, on January 17, a buddy comedy film titled One of Them Days was released. The Tread Carefully singer starred in the movie alongside Keke Palmer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More