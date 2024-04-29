"Sometimes it doesn't work" — Eric Church addresses 2024 Stagecoach set backlash

Eric Church performed at the Stagecoach festival in Indio, California on April 26, 2024. He took the stage with a choir and performed a gospel-themed acoustic set featuring covers of songs such as Hallelujah, Take Me to the River, I’ll Fly Away, and more. This performance, which took place alongside a stained-glass backdrop and a 16-person choir, generated backlash from some portions of the audience on social media.

Eric Church then addressed the backlash in a statement, as per USA Today, and elaborated on the reasons behind his unconventional set.

"For me, it’s always been something with records, with performances, I’ve always been the one that’s like, 'let’s do something really, really strange and weird and take a chance'," he said.

The singer continued:

"Sometimes it doesn't work, but it's OK if you're living on that edge, because that edge, that cutting edge, is where all the new guys are going to gravitate to anyway. So if you can always challenge yourself that way, it always cuts sharper than any other edge."

More on Eric Church's Stagecoach set and the backlash against it

Expand Tweet

Eric Church's headlining set at the Stagecoach festival mainly comprised covers of gospel-themed songs and some of his own hits. The full setlist for Eric Church's Stagecoach festival performance is given below, as per Setlist.fm:

Covers:

Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen Stand By Me by Ben E King Walking in Memphis by Marc Cohn California Love by Tupac Shakur Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Traditional African-American spiritual song) When The Saints Go Marching In (traditional African-American spiritual song) I'll Fly Away (originally written by Albert E.Brumley in 1926) I Saw The Light by Hank Williams People Get Ready by The Impressions Take Me to the River by Al Green Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher by Jackie Wilson Oh Happy Day by Edward Hawkins Singers Danny's Song by Loggins and Messina I Am... I Said by Neil Diamond Chevy Van by Sam Johns Gin and Juice by Snoop Dogg California Love by 2Pac Dig Gravedigger Dig by Corb Lund Home by Marc Broussard Amazing Grace by John Newton Fire by The Pointer Sisters This Little Light of Mine

Eric Church songs:

Mistress Named Music Smoke a Little Smoke Desperate Man The Outsiders Sinners Like Me Creepin' Like Jesus Does Country Music Jesus Springsteen

The backlash against this set by Eric Church came from attendees, many of whom found the music disappointing.

Expand Tweet

Eric Church addressed the backlash in a statement and as per USA Today, he mentioned this was the "most difficult set" he had ever attempted.

"This was the most difficult set I have ever attempted. I've always found that taking it back to where it started, back to chasing who Bob Seger loves, who Springsteen loves, who Willie Nelson loves, you chase it back to the origin. The origin of all that is still the purest form of it. And we don't do that as much anymore. It felt good at this moment to go back, take a choir and do that," he said.

Aside from his appearance at the Stagecoach festival, Eric Church also has a number of other shows and festival performances scheduled. In May, the singer will perform several shows at the Chief's On Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee.

These shows will be followed by performances at the Tailgate N' Tallboys 2024 in June 2024, where the singer will appear alongside artists such as Elle King and Lanie Gardner, among others.

In October, Church will perform at the Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland. The festival will also feature performances by artists such as Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Ella Langley, and more.